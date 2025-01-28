After weeks of speculation about his future, Neymar has officially parted ways with Al Hilal to rejoin his boyhood club, Santos. Following the announcement by Santos president Marcelo Teixeira, Neymar broke his silence to deliver a heartfelt farewell message to Al Hilal and Saudi Arabian fans.

The decision to terminate Neymar’s contract came after lengthy discussions about a potential renewal and a proposed loan move to Santos. Ultimately, both Neymar and Al Hilal agreed to part ways amicably. Despite the separation, the Brazilian superstar made it clear that his bond with the fans remains strong.

“To everyone at Al Hilal, to the fans, Thank you! I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together… To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life,” Neymar shared on his X account.

He also expressed his excitement for Saudi Arabia’s journey toward hosting the 2034 World Cup: “I always felt your love and passion for the game. I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034. Your future will be incredible, special things are happening. And I will always support you!” he ended his message.

In order to be part of the club of ambassadors alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for the 2034 World Cup, the idea between Al Hilal and Neymar was to depart the best way possible. With this message, the soccer star remarks his intentions of still being part of that selected group.

Neymar announced by Santos president

With Neymar finalizing the details of his contract with Santos, Brazilian fans eagerly await the return of their prodigal son, who famously led the club to a Copa Libertadores title in 2011. Among those thrilled about Neymar’s comeback is Santos president Marcelo Teixeira, who warmly welcomed the star in a video posted on social media.

“It is the time, Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts. Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos’ stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms,” said Teixeira in the emotional message.

Neymar is set to join Santos on a six-month loan deal until the end of the 2024-25 season, with an option to extend for an additional year. During his time back, the 31-year-old will aim to restore Santos’ reputation as a powerhouse in Brazilian soccer and help the club reclaim its place among title contenders.