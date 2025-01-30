Cristiano Ronaldo‘s one major wish for Neymar’s soccer career—to avoid injuries and consistently play—has been thwarted. Neymar‘s brief and injury-plagued stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal has fallen far short of expectations, leading to a return to his boyhood club, Santos.

Neymar’s move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, was expected to be a significant chapter in his career. However, his time in the Middle East was marred by a series of injuries, limiting his appearances to a mere seven games across all competitions.

This setback highlights the significant challenges of managing physical fitness and injury prevention at the elite level of professional soccer. His reduced playing time has prevented him from establishing himself within the Saudi Pro League.

Return to Santos and career resurgence

Neymar’s injury woes have led him to return to Santos, the club where he began his professional career. He’ll be hoping for a resurgence in form and fitness following his frustrating spell in Saudi Arabia.

The return to Santos presents an opportunity to rediscover his passion for the game and reignite his playing career. His time at Santos represents a chance to showcase his talent once again.

Ronaldo’s 2019 prediction and Neymar’s injuries

Back in 2019, when Neymar was linked with a return to Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo offered his perspective on the Brazilian star’s career trajectory. “I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That’s what I want for him,” Ronaldo said, as reported by Marca. Ronaldo’s desire was to see Neymar remain healthy and express his talent consistently. Unfortunately, this wish has not been fulfilled.

Neymar’s career has, unfortunately, been significantly impacted by injuries. The 32-year-old has made only two appearances this season, a stark illustration of the challenges he’s faced in maintaining consistent fitness. The frequency and nature of Neymar’s injuries suggest a need to re-evaluate training routines and potentially adjust his playing style. These factors have significantly impacted his potential to achieve his full capabilities as a football player.

Botafogo president Durcesio Mello, in a November interview to O’Globo, drew comparisons between Neymar, Messi, and Ronaldo, highlighting Neymar’s injury history: “Neymar is one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen play, he’s at the same level as Messi and much better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he ruined his career, which culminated in this injury that lasted a little over a year, and now he’s injured again.” This comparison underscores the significant impact of Neymar’s injury record on his overall career trajectory.