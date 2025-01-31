Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been soccer’s greatest rivals for nearly two decades, their competition defining an era of the sport. Even though both have moved on from their legendary clashes in La Liga, the soccer world refuses to let go of the rivalry. Fans frequently invoke Messi’s name to taunt Ronaldo, often attempting to unsettle him during matches.

This was the case once again in a recent Saudi Pro League fixture, where the 39-year-old Portuguese superstar was met with loud “Messi, Messi” chants from opposition fans. However, instead of reacting with frustration or irritation, Ronaldo’s response was one of pure confidence—a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

During Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Al-Raed, fans from the opposing side tried to get under Ronaldo’s skin by chanting the name of his long-time rival. In the past, such taunts have elicited strong reactions from the Portuguese forward, including visible frustration or heated gestures.

However, this time, Ronaldo took an entirely different approach. Rather than letting the chants bother him, he jogged towards the dugout with a smile, placing his hands across his ears in a playful manner.

This composed and confident reaction instantly caught the attention of fans worldwide, with many praising his maturity and unshakable mindset. The viral clip showcased a Ronaldo who no longer allows the the Argentine comparisons to get under his skin, instead choosing to embrace them as a testament to their legendary rivalry.

Change in Ronaldo’s reactions over time

Ronaldo’s latest response is a stark contrast to how he has reacted in previous encounters. Just a year ago, during a match against Al-Shabab, Ronaldo was caught on camera responding to the Messi chants with obscene gestures, sparking controversy.

This time, however, he demonstrated growth and self-assurance, proving that he no longer feels the need to respond emotionally to fan provocations. Instead, his focus remains solely on his performances on the pitch, where he continues to dominate.

Beyond his reaction to the chants, Ronaldo stole the show on the pitch with a sensational display. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring for the Riyadh side in the first half and later provided an assist, helping his team secure a crucial 2-1 victory.

His performance was a reminder of why he remains one of the greatest players of all time, even at 39. With a bit more luck, the veteran could have easily scored one or two more goals, further solidifying his dominance in the Saudi Pro League.

Currently, Stefano Pioli’s players sit five points behind the league leaders, having played one match more. With Ronaldo leading the charge, they remain determined to close the gap and fight for the title in the coming weeks.

Ronaldo and Messi: Rivalry that transcends generations

While fans continue to debate who the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) is, both Ronaldo and Messi have repeatedly expressed mutual respect for each other.

Recently, the 39-year-old opened up about his relationship with Messi in an interview, stating: “I’ve never had a bad relationship. On the contrary.” Despite their fierce competition over the years, neither player has engaged in public feuds, instead choosing to let their performances on the field do the talking.