After a quiet start to the January transfer window, Al Nassr have gone all-in to reinforce their squad before the deadline. With the goal of building a competitive team around star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has already secured the signing of Jhon Duran and is now reportedly eyeing another blockbuster $90 million move.

Despite winning their last three games, Al Nassr remain in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 38 points from 18 matches. Title rivals Al Ittihad (43 points) and Al Hilal (46 points) are still ahead, pushing the club to make bold moves in the winter transfer market to keep up in the title race.

In a major signing, Al Nassr have confirmed the arrival of Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. The 21-year-old Colombian striker joins the Saudi Arabian side in a deal worth an initial $77 million, with add-ons and bonuses potentially increasing the total fee to around $90 million—making him the second-most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history, behind Neymar.

Following Anderson Talisca’s departure to Fenerbahce, Al Nassr prioritized signing a new striker. With Duran struggling for regular minutes at Aston Villa but considered one of the brightest young attacking talents in Europe, the Saudi club moved quickly to secure his services. He has signed a 5.5-year contract and will wear the No. 9 shirt for the Riyadh-based team.

Al Nassr pushing for another record signing

Even after landing Duran, Al Nassr are not finished in the transfer market. The Saudi side is reportedly making a serious push for another Premier League forward to strengthen the squad up-front.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Nassr are targeting Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma. Their first bid of $65 million was swiftly rejected, prompting them to increase their offer to $90 million, which Brighton once again turned down.

While Al Nassr remain interested, Brighton are reluctant to part ways with one of their key players, particularly in the middle of the season. The club believes Mitoma is committed to staying and helping them push for European qualification, making any potential deal increasingly difficult for the Saudi side.

Despite struggling with injuries last season, Kaoru Mitoma has returned to form as a key player for Brighton this campaign. Under new manager Fabian Hurzeler, the Japanese winger has featured in all 23 Premier League matches so far, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

With Brighton currently seven points away from the Champions League spots, keeping their star winger is seen as crucial to achieving their season objectives. Unless Al Nassr submit an even more tempting offer, the Seagulls are expected to hold firm and retain Mitoma for the remainder of the campaign.