Comentarios

Wants to play with Lamine Yamal: The latest nod from the top winger targeted by Barcelona

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Reports from the Italian press suggest AC Milan is increasingly open to selling Rafael Leão due to his contract situation and reported issues with the manager.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesReports from the Italian press suggest AC Milan is increasingly open to selling Rafael Leão due to his contract situation and reported issues with the manager.

The impressive performance of Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal in the recent 4-4 Copa del Rey draw against Atlético Madrid generated significant buzz on social media, with many praising his skill and talent.

One notable reaction came from AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, whose interaction with a post by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has fueled speculation linking him with a potential move to Barcelona. The situation adds another layer of intrigue to the already active summer transfer market.

Lamine Yamal’s standout performance against Atlético Madrid, highlighted by skillful dribbling, magical passes, and a crucial assist for Robert Lewandowski, captivated fans.

Fabrizio Romano, a leading figure in soccer transfer news, shared a tweet simply stating Yamal’s name, accompanied by a magic wand emoji. This concise yet impactful tweet, emphasizing Yamal’s exceptional talent, received widespread attention, including a notable retweet from AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Leão’s social media activity and Barcelona links

Leão‘s retweet of Romano’s post, coupled with a previous “like” on a post featuring Yamal and Alejandro Balde, has been interpreted by many Barcelona supporters as a clear indication of his interest in moving to the Camp Nou.

These actions have amplified rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona during the next summer transfer window. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly considering him a strong candidate to strengthen their attack.

Recent reports from the Italian press suggest that AC Milan is increasingly open to selling Leão during the summer transfer window. Despite having a contract until 2028, his strained relationship with manager Sérgio Conceição has reportedly made him a transfer target. This, combined with the interest from Barcelona and Chelsea, makes the upcoming summer transfer window a pivotal moment for Leão.

While Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen on signing Leão, other club officials, Deco and Hansi Flick, reportedly have reservations. Concerns about Leão’s defensive work rate, inconsistencies in his performances, and his high salary could hinder a potential transfer. However, Laporta’s influence within the club might prove decisive in the final transfer decision. The coming weeks and months will provide greater clarity on the situation.

