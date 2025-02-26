Erik Ten Hag takes aim at Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford after Manchester United fallout

In his first substantial interview since his dismissal from Manchester United in October, former manager Erik ten Hag has offered insights into his experiences at Old Trafford, notably highlighting the differences in communication styles between generations of players.

Ten Hag’s comments, while not directly naming names, appeared to subtly criticize his experiences managing some of Manchester United‘s high-profile players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United involved 128 games, resulting in 70 wins, 23 draws, and 35 losses. Despite winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, his time was marked by inconsistent league form and controversies surrounding several players. His dismissal following a defeat to West Ham marked the end of his reign at Old Trafford, leaving the club to continue their struggles under successor Rúben Amorim.

en Hag’s interview with SEG Stories touched upon the challenges of managing modern footballers, contrasting his experiences with the current generation’s sensitivities to those of his own generation.

He noted, “The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin… You could be much more direct. I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players I would demotivate them. If you do that to the current generation they find it offensive.” This observation highlights the shifting dynamics within professional soccer and the need for more nuanced approaches to player management.

Subtle criticism of Ronaldo, Rashford, and Sancho

While not explicitly naming names, Ten Hag’s comments appeared to allude to his well-publicized conflicts with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho. The disputes involving these players included public fallouts and instances of disciplinary action.

Sancho, in particular, was notably ostracized from the first team after publicly challenging Ten Hag’s assessment of his training performance. Ten Hag’s comments suggest a belief that a more direct management style, which was common in his generation, is less effective with the current generation of players.

Since his dismissal, Ten Hag has been linked with numerous managerial positions. However, he confirmed he will not be taking on a new role until July, choosing to take a break from management until the start of the new season. He also subtly warned current Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim about the high standards expected at the club, highlighting the club’s rich history of success and suggesting that improvement is always possible.

