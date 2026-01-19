Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm friendly opponent after Finalissima clash with Yamal’s Spain

The duel between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the most anticipated matchups of 2026 following the confirmation of the Finalissima during the March international window. However, just days after the showdown with Spain, Argentina have also confirmed an additional friendly opponent for that same window.

After months of uncertainty caused by a congested calendar and difficulties setting a date, the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain is now scheduled for Friday, March 27. Several countries bid to host the match, but the Argentine and Spanish football federations ultimately reached an agreement to stage the clash in Qatar at Lusail Stadium, the same venue where La Albiceleste lifted the 2022 World Cup after defeating France.

Messi will take the pitch at Lusail for a third time, but not only for the Finalissima. Four days after facing Yamal’s Spain, Argentina confirmed they will take on the Qatar national team on Tuesday, March 31, in a friendly that will serve as their second match of the international window.

Argentina are one of the teams participating in the Qatar Football Festival 2026, a tournament organized by the host nation that will feature a series of high-profile friendly matches. In addition to Argentina, Spain, and Qatar, other participating nations include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is fouled by Almoez Ali of Qatar during the Copa America Brazil 2019.

This upcoming fixture will mark just the second meeting between Argentina and Qatar. Their first encounter came during the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, when Argentina faced the tournament’s invited nation on Matchday 3 of the group stage, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Sergio Agüero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spain coach De la Fuente addresses Finalissima vs. Messi’s Argentina as key 2026 World Cup preparation

Argentina and the road to the 2026 World Cup

The most recent international window in November 2025 proved frustrating for Argentina supporters, as the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) struggled to secure multiple friendlies. Messi and his teammates only traveled to Angola to face the host nation as part of celebrations marking the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

With less than six months remaining before the start of the World Cup, preparations are now accelerating, with more matches on the horizon: following the March window, another international break will take place in early June ahead of the tournament, during which Argentina are expected to play two friendlies in North America. While no official confirmation has been made, reports indicate Mexico and Honduras are leading candidates.

After completing these four matches, including the Finalissima, Argentina will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group J. Messi’s side will open the tournament against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16, at Kansas City Stadium, before facing Austria on Monday, June 22, and Jordan on Saturday, June 27, with both matches scheduled to be played in Dallas.

Advertisement