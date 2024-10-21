After defeating Chelsea this past weekend to return to the Premier League mountaintop, Virgil van Dijk announced he is in contract negotiations. As things stand, the Dutchman’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. However, Liverpool executive Richard Hughes is in conversations with Van Dijk’s representatives to keep the center-back at the club for more time. The 2024/25 season is Van Dijk’s eighth with the club since his record-breaking arrival in January 2018.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started and we will see.”

By the start of next season, Van Dijk will be 34 years old. Center-backs tend to have longer careers, so there may be no issue for Van Dijk in staying fit. Moreover, after tearing his ACL in the 2020/21 season, Van Dijk has been remarkably consistent in terms of fitness. A slight hamstring knock in the 2023/24 campaign is the only injury that has ruled him out of multiple Liverpool contests. Last season, Van Dijk’s only absences in the Premier League came because of a red card suspension. Outside of that, he played the full 90 minutes when available.

Van Dijk carries strong form into contract negotiations

Of course, Van Dijk has proven to be invaluable to Liverpool in his time at Anfield. Given his stature as the club captain, Van Dijk’s ability goes beyond just his role as a center-back. Yet, that has not been shy for form either. Liverpool has conceded a remarkable three goals this season. It is the principal reason the Reds are at the top of the Premier League table. The shock loss against Nottingham Forest remains Liverpool’s only loss of the season in all competitions.

While there have been rumors about Van Dijk being the subject of a transfer, the defender wants to remain at Liverpool. There, he will be at the center of the strongest club competition in the world competing for titles. Additionally, Van Dijk can help Liverpool compete for another UEFA Champions League title.

“This is what you want to do. You want to play on the highest level against the best teams and perform and show what you can do. So, let’s go for it. I want to be successful. I want to win trophies in every competition we’re in.”

Arne Slot will enjoy having Van Dijk in the fold over the next few years, as well. Slot is off to a strong start in the dugout at Anfield, and Van Dijk occupying the middle of the park is a major reason for that.

