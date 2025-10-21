Trending topics:
Vinicius under the spotlight after remarks from Real Madrid star Courtois: ‘Many have mocked him’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid.

For years, Vinicius Junior has been under constant scrutiny from the media, fans, and even his fellow players. His on-field performances have often been overshadowed by controversies, earning him the animosity of many. Now, his Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois has spoken out on the matter.

“Many have mocked him—he arrived as a kid,” Courtois said, according to AS, during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Juventus. “He’s been improving.”

The comments came in response to the latest controversy surrounding Vinicius. On Sunday, during Real Madrid’s 1–0 win over Getafe, he came off the bench in the second half and delivered a standout performance, playing a key role in the red cards shown to Alex Sancris and Allan Nyom.

“That’s why everyone hates you,” was the remark Getafe defender Juan Iglesias reportedly directed at Vini during the match, after a foul drawn by the Brazilian winger. “When there’s no respect, things like this happen,” Iglesias said after the game, referring to the heightened tensions directed at Vinicius.

But on Tuesday, Thibaut Courtois struck a very different tone, firmly backing his Real Madrid teammate. “The other day, he wasn’t provoking anyone, but they were trying to get under his skin,” the Belgian goalkeeper said. “His performance was really good… He just has to stay focused on his game.”

Courtois compares Vinicius to two past stars

In the same press conference, Thibaut Courtois was asked whether Vinicius’s frequent involvement in controversies had more to do with a tendency to get into those situations on purpose—as a way of boosting his performance.

Courtois disagreed with that take and defended his teammate. “It’s not always easy when the whole stadium is against you, when players are constantly fouling you…They try to take you out of the game,” said Thibaut.

“I think he’s learned to live with it and even to frustrate his opponents, and I’m okay with that,” the Real Madrid goalkeeper added, before drawing a comparison with two of his former teammates. “It’s what Diego Costa did when I was at Atletico Madrid, or what (Eden) Hazard did at Chelsea.”

Vinicius struggling to secure his place at Real Madrid

After being Real Madrid’s top star in recent years—especially following Karim Benzema’s departure to Al Ittihad in 2023—Vinicius now faces a new challenge. Since the arrival of Xabi Alonso as head coach, the spotlight has shifted to Kylian Mbappe, who has quickly become the team’s undisputed leader through his goals and performances.

This new reality has placed Vinicius in an uncomfortable position. Real Madrid’s play is no longer centered around him, nor is he the go-to attacking option when the team needs a spark. So much so, the Brazilian winger no longer has a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup and now finds himself competing with Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono.

