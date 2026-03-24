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Real Madrid’s Courtois praised by Barcelona’s Joan Garcia in La Liga’s top goalkeeper race

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Joan Garcia.
© Angel Martinez/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesReal Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Joan Garcia.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid this season is not only defined by the La Liga title race, but also by the battle for the league’s top goalkeeper award. Thibaut Courtois and Joan Garcia are competing for that honor in a tight race.

During a recent interview with Diario AS, Garcia was asked about his chances of winning the Zamora Trophy, with the Real Madrid goalkeeper currently seen as his main rival. “Courtois is a top-class goalkeeper,” the Barcelona player said. “Everyone can see it. He’s been performing at the highest level for many years.”

The Zamora Trophy was created by Diario Marca in 1959 in honor of legendary goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora, who played for Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Espanyol. It is awarded each year to the best-performing goalkeeper in La Liga, based on the ratio of matches played to goals conceded. To qualify, players must meet a minimum number of appearances—currently set at 28—and play at least 60 minutes in each.

“Of course it would be an honor to win a Zamora,” Joan Garcia added in the same interview. However, he emphasized that the team’s objective of winning the league with Barcelona remains the priority: “But it would be even more special if it also helped us win La Liga.”

Jan Oblak has won six Zamora trophies since joining Atletico Madrid.

Jan Oblak has won six Zamora trophies since joining Atletico Madrid.

How the Zamora Trophy race stands this season

With 29 of 38 matches played in the 2025–26 La Liga season, the teams with the fewest goals conceded are Real Madrid (26), Barcelona (28), and Atletico Madrid (28). However, that does not necessarily reflect the Zamora race, as those teams have rotated goalkeepers at times during the season.

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Thibaut Courtois has played 28 of Real Madrid’s 29 matches, conceding 24 goals for a 0.85 ratio. At Atletico Madrid, Jan Oblak holds a 0.96 average after allowing 25 goals in 26 matches. The best numbers so far belong to Joan Garcia (0.73), with 17 goals conceded in 23 matches, though he has the fewest appearances and little margin for error if he hopes to reach the 28-match threshold required for eligibility.

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Top winners of the Zamora Trophy

In this year’s race, Joan Garcia faces the added challenge of being the only one among the top contenders who has never won the award. Jan Oblak holds the all-time record with six Zamora trophies since 2016, while Thibaut Courtois has won three. Antoni Ramallets and Victor Valdes each stand out with five titles apiece.

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La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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