Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

Fermín López emerged as the star for an injury-hit FC Barcelona side in their UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos. The midfielder stole the spotlight with a hat trick on Matchday 3 of the 2025–26 campaign, outshining Lamine Yamal and writing a new chapter in Barca’s storied history.

With key attacking players like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski sidelined through injury, head coach Hansi Flick turned to López and 17-year-old Dro Fernández to join Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford in the attack. The gamble paid off, as the Spanish midfielder struck three times in a 6–1 victory at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

With his hat trick against Olympiacos, Fermín López became the first Spanish player ever to score a hat trick for FC Barcelona in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Luis Enrique had previously scored three goals in a single European match, but that came in the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), meaning López has written his own piece of history for the Catalan giants.

Several Spanish stars have shaped Barcelona’s legacy, from midfield icons like Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta to forwards such as David Villa. Yet none of them ever managed to record three goals in a single Champions League match. And with a rising star like Yamal sharing the field, López’s performance stood out even more as he claimed the record for himself.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

After the match, López reflected on the milestone with a heartfelt message in his postgame interview: “My first hat trick with Barca, a dream come true. Now it’s time to keep working. Having the players sign the ball too, it’s thanks to them as well.”

Lamine Yamal still chasing first hat trick with Barcelona

Yamal’s rise on the international stage has sent shockwaves through world soccer, to the point that the young winger was even shortlisted for the 2025 Ballon d’Or alongside Ousmane Dembélé. However, despite his talent, the 18-year-old is still waiting for his first hat trick with Barcelona.

Yamal has made 113 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 28 goals and providing 40 assists — numbers that highlight his influence as a playmaker rather than a pure finisher. In fact, he has only recorded two braces in his career so far: one in February 2024 against Granada, and another against Girona in September 2024, meaning he’s had few chances to bag three goals in a single game.