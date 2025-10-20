Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid history with his latest performance vs Getafe

Real Madrid made a bold multi-million dollar bid for Kylian Mbappe, aiming to make him the leader of their project despite his sparkling Champions League record. After an uneven start, the French star turned heads by clinching the 2024-25 European Golden Boot. In the current season, he continues to deliver standout performances, with his recent game against Getafe earning him a spot on a prestigious list in Real Madrid‘s storied history.

According to Misterchip on X, formerly Twitter, Kylian Mbappe has netted 10 goals in the first nine LaLiga games, a feat matched by only three players in the past 70 years: Alfredo Di Stefano, Amancio Amaro, and Cristiano Ronaldo. This explosive start at Real Madrid positions the Frenchman to carve out his own legacy in the club’s storied history.

Upon joining Real Madrid, Kylian faced a challenging adaptation, as he initially played as a left winger at PSG, a role occupied by Vinicius Jr. on his new team. Forced to switch to center forward, Kylian now thrives in this position, mirroring the 2017 excellence of Cristiano Ronaldo. His seamless transition underscores his adaptability and elevates his game to extraordinary heights.

Kylian Mbappe has demonstrated his greatest virtue since arriving at Real Madrid: His scoring prowess. In 70 games, the Frenchman has scored 59 goals and provided seven assists. Entering his second season, he stands 52 goals away from equaling Vinicius Jr.’s offensive output for the team. While this target might seem distant, he continues to score at an impressive pace, currently leading the LaLiga scoring table with 10 goals.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Villarreal.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr: From rivals for the same spot to the best duo at Real Madrid

At the beginning of their tenure at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr did not demonstrate the best connection on the field. This was because they started from the same position, which caused them to frequently collide. Despite this, the Frenchman’s evolution in his game meant they transitioned from competitors to partners on the field, forming a formidable offensive duo that currently leads the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid reportedly eye 2025 U-20 World Cup breakout star for next summer transfer window

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. have taken the field together 58 times for Real Madrid, combining for 13 goals, making him the Frenchman’s best partner since joining the squad. Beyond stats, their on-field synergy is palpable, as they seamlessly complement each other’s movements. Despite this dynamic partnership, they have yet to secure a Champions League title for Real Madrid, a goal they appear resolute to achieve this 2025-26 season.