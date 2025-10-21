Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich star Harry Kane names his surprising top four strikers in soccer history

In a stunning move, Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur after a lengthy career to join Bayern Munich, catching the world off guard. Despite initial concerns about his adaptation, the English star has not only sustained but elevated his performance, making a significant impact on the field. Reflecting on soccer legends, he named his four greatest strikers of all time, notably excluding Cristiano Ronaldo to include an unexpected name.

In an interview with GOAL, Harry Kane was asked about the four players he would put on a Mount Rushmore, and his answer was surprising as he left out Cristiano Ronaldo. “Brazilian Ronaldo. Wayne Rooney, one of the best strikers to do it. Raul – love watching Raul grow up in Real Madrid, clever player, great finisher. Teddy Sheringham – watched him growing up and a very clever footballer, had an amazing career and just someone who I felt like I watched a lot.”

From the start of his career, Kane made his admiration for Ronaldo Nazario evident, modeling his game after the playmaking and scoring prowess of the Brazilian legend. Like Rooney, whom he has surpassed as England’s all-time top scorer, Harry excels in creating plays. In contrast, Raúl González focused solely on scoring, becoming one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Spain and Real Madrid, making sense as his best strikers picks.

The shock decision to choose Teddy Sheringham over Cristiano Ronaldo raised eyebrows. Sheringham, despite his impressive stints at various Premier League clubs—most notably Tottenham—scored 340 goals and clinched a single Champions League title. In stark contrast, Ronaldo nears the 1000 career goals and stands as one of the most successful players in history, significantly impacting the Premier League and beyond.

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in recent years, consistently leading his teams’ scoring charts. Moreover, the Englishman achieved a milestone by becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals just before moving to Bayern Munich. Although he has amassed an impressive career total, he still lags significantly behind Cristiano Ronaldo in goals scored.

Throughout his career, Kane has scored 487 goals in 731 appearances for club and country. In stark contrast, Cristiano has reached an astounding 949 goals, eclipsing the English striker by 462. At 32, Kane still has time to chase the Portuguese icon, but overcoming that gap is monumental. Ronaldo continues to shine at Al Nassr with a contract extending until 2027, allowing his record to grow even further.