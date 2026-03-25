Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón compares Thibaut Courtois with Joan García

Spain has a shortlist of top goalkeepers who could fit in any club in the world. Unai Simón plays for a less glamorous side with Athletic Club, but he has earned his place in the national team. His role has been important for Spain, and he compared his colleagues at Real Madrid and Barcelona, Thibaut Courtois and Joan García.

Simón praised them in an interview with El Partidazo: “Courtois is a goalkeeper who is always at the highest level. García is the one who comes closest because of the level he is showing and the points he is earning for his team. Barcelona are right up there because of performances like the one he had against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.”

His role in Luis de la Fuente’s team has been key in establishing Simón among the best. He looks ready to take the main spot for Spain at the World Cup, but he faces competition from Arsenal’s David Raya and Real Sociedad’s Álex Remiro.

Simón picks the best goalkeepers in the world

The Athletic Club player is a leader for his club, and also for Spain. His humility also showed when he was asked who the best goalkeepers in the world are, and he did not include himself in the list. Instead, he first chose the best in La Liga.

Simón was very important for Spain in their recent matches (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For Simón, the best three goalkeepers in his own league come from the three biggest clubs, as he picked Courtois, García and Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak to complete the podium.

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see also Spain manager Luis de la Fuente criticizes Argentina over Finalissima cancellation

As for the best three in the world, he replaced Oblak with another Spanish goalkeeper ahead of names like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Neuer and Emiliano Martínez. Simón said: “The best three in the world are Courtois, García and Raya.”

Simón on the Finalissima

The current conflict in the Middle East led to the cancellation of the Finalissima. There was strong anticipation for the match in which Spain was set to face Argentina.

Simón said: “It’s a special title and a perfect test of how you are arriving at the World Cup. It’s a shame it could not happen for whatever reason. I don’t know the exact motive, but I would have loved to play it.”

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