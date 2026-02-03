Kylian Mbappé ‘selfishness’ backed by France boss Deschamps amid Real Madrid criticism

Kylian Mbappé has been enjoying an outstanding 2025-26 season on an individual level, but Real Madrid have fallen short of expectations as a collective. Amid the contrast between elite personal production and inconsistent team results, France head coach Didier Deschamps has stepped in to defend the star forward’s perceived “selfishness.”

Mbappé’s numbers alone place him firmly in the Golden Boot conversation, with 37 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. Still, one of the most persistent criticisms of his game has centered on his limited defensive work rate, particularly his lack of high pressing when the team is out of possession.

That criticism prompted a response from Deschamps, who spoke at the Sports Journalism Festival in Laval, France. “We have this image of someone who is very selfish and individualistic,” he stated. “Of course, he is a striker; it would be a problem if he didn’t have a certain level of ego… I assure you that, in terms of how things work and everything else, he is someone who knows that since becoming captain, his word carries weight with the entire group.“

Similar concerns were raised during Mbappé’s final seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, where his defensive effort was often questioned under coach Luis Enrique. A widely shared clip from a 2024 Movistar+ documentary showed Enrique scolding Mbappé over his pressing responsibilities, reinforcing the idea that defensive intensity was never a defining trait of his game and contributing to tensions before his eventual departure.

In that context, Deschamps emphasized that the focus should remain on what Mbappé brings offensively: “If you want to judge Kylian by saying he has to run at least 11 kilometers per match… don’t bother, he won’t do it. But, on the other hand, he has many other important and decisive qualities.“

Mbappé’s production with the France national team further supports Deschamps’ stance. He has scored 55 goals in 94 appearances for Les Bleus and now sits just two goals shy of Olivier Giroud’s all-time scoring record. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Deschamps appears unconcerned about anything beyond Mbappé’s ability to deliver goals.

Mbappé on pace for his best goalscoring season

High pressing became a hallmark of Luis Enrique’s PSG during last season’s Champions League run, but Mbappé’s departure has not slowed his scoring output. Despite Real Madrid’s instability following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal and Álvaro Arbeloa’s appointment, the Frenchman remains on track for the most prolific season of his career.

Mbappé’s personal best for goals in a single club season stands at 44, a mark he has reached twice: once at PSG and once during his debut campaign with Real Madrid. He currently sits at 37 goals in the 2025-26 season, with at least 18 matches remaining and three months still to play. With just eight goals needed to set a new benchmark, expectations are high for Mbappé to continue rewriting his own record books.

