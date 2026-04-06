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Vinicius Jr. shuts down rumors on his potential Real Madrid departure: ‘It’s the club of my dreams’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates victory following the UEFA Champions League.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates victory following the UEFA Champions League.

Vinicius Jr. has established as one of Real Madrid’s most important players in recent years, playing a key role in several titles. Despite this, his future at the club has been surrounded by rumors of a possible departure, as his contract runs until 2027 and no new agreement has been reached. In response, the Brazilian decided to address the rumors immediately, providing an important update on his renewal with Los Blancos.

In the latest Champions League press conference, Vinicius decided to shut down any rumors on his departure of the Spanish side: I hope I can stay here for a long time. I still have one year left on my contract, but I have a lot of confidence in the president. At the right moment, we will complete the renewal. It’s the club of my dreams, and I want to stay here for many years.

Despite not being in his best season with Los Blancos, the Brazilian remains the team’s second top scorer and second top assist provider, being a key all-around player for the squad. Moreover, the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa has been crucial in improving Vinicius’ situation, as they not only have a good relationship, but he has also rediscovered his best form on the pitch—something that seemed unthinkable under Xabi Alonso.

Not only has Vinicius improved his impact on the pitch, but he has also improved his physical condition. Following Xabi Alonso’s departure, the Brazilian reportedly admitted to his teammates that he was not in his best shape. In response, the 25-year-old star stated: I’ve gone through difficult moments, the fans put pressure on me, but I’m at my best version… I do work at the club and at home with my physio.”

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Vinicius Jr. defends his attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappé

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Kylian Mbappé’s dominant offensive performances have emerged as a main reason behind Vinicius Jr.’s dip in form. In response, several analysts and former players have pointed to a lack of on-field connection between the two stars, raising doubts about their coexistence. However, the Brazilian has come out to defend his attacking partnership with the Frenchman.

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Real Madrid manager Arbeloa jokingly questions Ancelotti’s handling of Vinicius with Brazil

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Real Madrid manager Arbeloa jokingly questions Ancelotti’s handling of Vinicius with Brazil

“People say many things. When there are many good players, Kylian has always scored goals. We have to stay connected. It’s a complicated match. Mbappé makes the difference. I also have a strong connection with him off the pitch,” Vinicius Jr. said in the latest press conference.

Vinicius and Mbappé have played 81 games together, during which they have been involved in 18 goals between them. With this, the Frenchman stands out as a better teammate statistically than Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric, trailing only Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde by a narrow margin despite having played in far fewer matches. For this reason, coach Arbeloa has decided to keep them as his offensive duo.

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