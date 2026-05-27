Lionel Scaloni confirms doubts for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, explains criteria for selection

With less than a week left before FIFA’s official May 30 roster deadline, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni stands as one of the few high-profile tacticians who has yet to finalize his 26-man squad. The defending champions are taking a calculated approach as they prepare to head to North America, with the coaching staff closely monitoring several key players.

Addressing the delay, the Albiceleste boss admitted that concerns persist over a handful of core squad members who are currently struggling to achieve full fitness. “As of right now, we still have some lingering doubts and a few fitness issues with specific players that we intend to resolve over the coming days,” Scaloni explained during an interview with DSports.

Scaloni emphasized that his primary selection criteria hinges entirely on players being at 100% physical capacity before tournament kickoff. “Our criteria remains exactly the same as always: it’s about current performance on the pitch and ensuring they arrive in the absolute best shape possible. Unfortunately, a few individuals are not quite there yet, so we are going to wait until the final hour to make our definitive decisions,” he added.

The 2022 World Cup-winning manager noted that delaying the announcement is an agonizing but necessary part of the job, adding that “it will be painful for some guys and joyful for others” when the final cuts are officially made.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi prior to a training session. (Getty Images)

see also Argentina’s Scaloni says first reports on Lionel Messi injury are ‘not that bad’ 15 days before 2026 World Cup kickoff

Why Scaloni is delaying the roster reveal

Of the 48 nations competing in this expanded edition of the World Cup, Argentina are among a group of 16 countries that have chosen to withhold their official squad announcements until the final week.

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While several rival nations have opted to publish preliminary 27– or 28-man rosters, FIFA rules dictate that all federations must slice those figures down to a hard limit of 26 players by the May 30 deadline. Scaloni’s strategy is designed to maximize his medical staff’s evaluation window, recognizing that tournament depth can make or break a title defense.

“I’ve learned from past experience that you can start a World Cup with one specific blueprint in mind, but as the matches unfold, the tournament forces you to adapt and change,” the Argentine manager reflected. “The roster selection is critical. It’s a 26-man group, and we are waiting until the very last second because every single player can prove to be important”.

Argentina’s upcoming World Cup warm-ups

To fine-tune their tactical system ahead of the group stage, Argentina will play two high-profile international friendlies on US soil. The reigning champions will first lock horns with Honduras on Saturday, June 6, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Following that clash, the squad will travel to Auburn, Alabama, to face Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, at Jordan-Hare Stadium for their final pre-tournament test.

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