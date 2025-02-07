Real Madrid’s high expectations for Vinicius have clashed with his on-field discipline issues this season. The Brazilian winger, once seen as the club’s next superstar, has surpassed his yellow card tally from last season, drawing concerns over his temperament, defensive commitment, and long-term future at the club.

The Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes was another example of Vinicius’ growing frustration. He picked up another booking, bringing his total to 11 yellow cards and one red—matching last season’s tally before the halfway mark of the current campaign.

This growing reputation for dissent and provocations has not only led to suspensions but has also reportedly created tensions within the dressing room. According to L’Équipe, several figures at Madrid are growing frustrated with his behavior, including veteran leader Luka Modric.

Modric vs. Vinicius: Heated exchange

During the match against Leganes, tempers flared when Modric reprimanded Vinicius for his lack of defensive effort late in the game. The Croatian veteran, one of the club’s most respected figures, expected his colleague to track back and help the team—a demand that did not sit well with the Brazilian.

Federico Valverde also intervened, reinforcing Modric’s point, and Vinicius ultimately backed down. However, the moment left a visible impact on him, as he left the pitch at full-time with a serious expression, skipping post-match celebrations with his teammates.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the incident and played down any conflict: “Yes, I am capable [of fixing it]. I will. We can fix it.” While the Italian may not see it as a major issue, Vinicius’ attitude has become a talking point in Madrid, raising deeper questions about his role in the team moving forward.

Beyond discipline, the Brazilian star’s performances have also come under scrutiny. He has not scored in La Liga since November 9, and his defensive positioning has become a growing concern. Unlike Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius still struggles to balance his attacking instincts with defensive duties.

What this means for Vinicius’ future amid massive Saudi bid

Amid these concerns, reports suggest Vinicius has received a massive €1 billion offer from Saudi Arabia, spanning five years. While moving to the Saudi Pro League would be a seismic decision, Madrid’s stance is surprising: the club would not block his departure if he chooses to leave.

A transfer could shatter records, potentially earning Madrid over €220 million, and providing them with resources to restructure their attack. Another layer to this situation is Vinicius’ contract standoff with Real Madrid. His current deal runs until 2026, and Los Blancos are keen to secure his long-term future. However, The Athletic reports that he has rejected Madrid’s first renewal proposal.