Real Madrid have made their first move to ensure that Vinicius remains at the Santiago Bernabeu amid growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The Spanish giants have already held their first meeting with the Brazilian’s representatives to discuss a new contract, signaling their intent to lock down one of their biggest stars for the foreseeable future.

The 24-year-old winger remains a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and despite the challenges he has faced this season, the club is eager to extend his current contract, which runs until 2027. However, this process will not be straightforward, especially with Saudi clubs reportedly offering staggering sums to lure Vinicius away from La Liga.

However, despite the club’s willingness to offer better terms, this initial proposal was rejected by Vinicius’ entourage. “Real Madrid requested a meeting with his representatives in mid-January to discuss a renewal and proposed an improved salary. However, it was shot down by Vinicius’ camp and a family member who was also attending the meeting,” reported Mario Cortegana of The Athletic.

The rejection of Real Madrid’s offer does not necessarily mean that the Brazilian is looking for an exit, but it highlights his expectations for a significantly improved contract. Reports indicate that Vinicius and his agents believe he deserves a salary increase that reflects his stature in the squad, particularly when compared to top earners like Kylian Mbappe.

As things stand, Vinicius earns around €15 million net per season, a figure that does not include bonuses. However, the Brazilian’s camp argues that he should be paid at the same level as the world’s top players, especially after becoming a crucial part of Los Blancos’ recent success.

Saudi Arabia’s billion-euro offer looms

While Real Madrid is working on securing Vinicius’ future, the player remains a target for Saudi Arabian clubs, particularly Al Hilal. According to reports, the Middle Eastern club is prepared to offer him a five-year contract worth €1 billion, which would make him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Such an astronomical offer is difficult to ignore, and while Vinicius has not publicly expressed a desire to leave, it is believed that he is at least considering the financial implications. “Reports suggest that Vinicius is privately considering the financial magnitude of the deal. If he signals a desire to leave, Real Madrid would not obstruct the move,” noted RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins.

Real Madrid’s position: No excessive salary increases

Despite the pressure from Saudi Arabia and Vinicius’ rejection of the first offer, Real Madrid remains firm in their stance that they will not break their existing wage structure. The club recognizes the Brazilian’s value but is unwilling to inflate salaries beyond sustainable levels, the report adds.

The Merengues’ strategy has always been to reward key players within a well-defined financial framework, and they are unlikely to make exceptions—even for a player of Vinicius’ caliber.