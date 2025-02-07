Joao Felix has wasted no time making his presence felt at Milan. The Portuguese forward scored on his debut in a Coppa Italia quarter-final victory over Roma, immediately sparking speculation about his role under new coach Sergio Conceicao—and what it could mean for fellow Portuguese star Rafael Leao.

With Felix’s strong start and Conceicao’s clear expectations for Leao, the dynamic between the two players could shape Milan’s attacking hierarchy for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Leao, Milan’s No. 10, has long been regarded as the club’s offensive talisman, but his inconsistency has often frustrated coaches. He has contributed four goals and five assists in 20 appearances this season, but all of his goals have come in away matches.

Conceicao, who recently replaced Paulo Fonseca, has made it clear that he expects more from Leao, particularly in terms of his work rate off the ball. After his side’s win over Roma, the coach didn’t mince words: “He can do more, much more. He has incredible quality, but he must work hard even when he doesn’t have the ball. He must be available for the team. Stepping out of the comfort zone is not easy, but for me, it is essential.”

By contrast, Felix’s immediate impact has impressed the Milan boss. Even with just one training session under his belt, he delivered a standout performance, scoring a sublime chip to seal Milan’s victory. His adaptability, movement, and understanding of Conceicao’s system have quickly made him an asset, raising questions about Leao’s guaranteed spot in the starting XI.

Felix as direct competitor?

Leao didn’t start against Roma due to fitness concerns, and Alex Jimenez was deployed on the left wing instead. When Felix was introduced in the 59th minute, he played alongside his Portuguese teammate for a brief period, but there’s growing speculation that Conceicao could deploy Felix as a left winger moving forward.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, this could either push Leao to elevate his game or force him to the bench. Unlike previous coaches who built Milan’s attack around Leao’s explosive runs, the manager appears to prefer a more structured, hard-working approach. If Felix is seen as more effective in that system, Leao could find himself on the outside looking in.

Leao’s future at Milan: Summer of uncertainty?

Off the pitch, Leao’s future remains a hot topic. Reports suggest that super-agent Jorge Mendes has been exploring options for the 25-year-old winger, with Barcelona emerging as a potential destination. However, Leao himself has expressed a desire to “write history” at Milan before considering a move.

At the same time, the Rossoneri are already looking to extend Felix’s stay beyond his current loan. The Rossoneri plan to renegotiate with Chelsea in the summer, to secure another season-long loan that includes an option to buy. The reported cost would be around €8m-€10m for the loan, with a €30m-€35m option to purchase Felix permanently in 2025-26, La Gazzetta dello Sport adds.

Milan’s upcoming Serie A match against Empoli will offer further insight into Conceicao’s plans. Reports indicate that Felix, Santiago Gimenez, and Riccardo Sottil could start, while Leao and Tijjani Reijnders may be benched. Though Leao is still recovering from an ankle injury, his absence from the starting XI in consecutive matches raises questions. If Felix impresses again, Leao’s position as an undisputed starter could be in jeopardy.