Lionel Messi set to welcome back Luis Suárez as Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano delivers key update on his fitness

At the start of the 2026 season for Inter Miami, they have been filled with challenges, struggling to find their best version. Despite the new signings, the absence of Luis Suárez continues to be noticeable in the attack, leaving the Herons without their scoring power. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi could soon receive the Uruguayan back, as coach Javier Mascherano gave to Bolavip key details about his physical condition for the upcoming matches.

Following the latest tie vs. Nashville SC. press conference, Inter Miami head coach revealed key details about Luis Suarez’s status to Bolavip: “Yes, he’s fine. He’s training normally, and yes, he’s available to play. Today, due to various circumstances, we felt he shouldn’t go in… But it’s not like he has any discomfort or anything like that. He’s already 100% recovered, and will surely get minutes in the upcoming games,” Mascherano said.

With the imminent return of Luis Suárez, Inter Miami CF recover a key scoring piece, as he is coming off a season with 17 goals and 17 assists. Nevertheless, he suffered a foot injury that complicated his participation, weakening Lionel Messi‘s offense at the start of the season. Although they paid €12.6 million for Germán Berterame, he has not managed to establish himself as a scoring leader, making the return of the Uruguayan is highly anticipated.

Playing only eight minutes in the loss against Los Angeles FC, Luis Suárez may have to gradually regain his physical rhythm in competition, so he might not start. Despite this, the Uruguayan could revive the offense of Inter Miami CF, which is coming off a rather unconvincing draw but could change ahead of the match against Charlotte FC, where they are seeking a victory that brings them closer to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Luis Suárez could hold a different role within Inter Miami

After shining in the historic season of Inter Miami CF, Luis Suárez renewed his contract until December 2026, which is expected to be his final season as a professional. Despite this, coach Javier Mascherano has decided to keep him as a key piece of the roster, though he could have a very different role, aiming to prioritize his physical condition and extend his best version on the field.

Unlike previous seasons, the Herons have strongly backed Germán Berterame, seeking for him to lead the attack in the coming years while occupying a Designated Player (DP) slot. With this, Suárez could play an important role in the Mexican striker’s adaptation to the roster, while also being key in the rotation. In addition, the Uruguayan’s versatility could even allow him to play alongside him in the attack, giving rest to Lionel Messi.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami face a demanding competitive schedule. Seeking to move closer to the top of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference, they will visit Charlotte FC on March 14th. Afterwards, they will play the second leg of the Round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, facing Nashville SC on March 18th. Because of this, the return of the duo Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi could be key.