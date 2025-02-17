Manchester United star has decided to seek a new club in june

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will not be offered a new contract and will depart the club at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old Denmark international, who joined United from Brentford in 2022, will become a free agent in the summer, allowing him to explore various options for his next club. This decision comes after a period of reduced playing time under manager Ruben Amorim, who has favored a different midfield style.

Eriksen‘s time at Manchester United has been marked by a change in circumstances. Initially a key player under Erik ten Hag, making 44 appearances in his first season, he has seen his playing opportunities diminish under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s preference for faster, more direct wingers has resulted in Eriksen’s decreased involvement, impacting his overall contributions to the team. This shift in tactical approach, and the resulting reduction in playing time, has played a role in the decision not to extend his contract.

A difficult season for Manchester United

Manchester United’s recent performance has been poor, with the loss to Tottenham leaving them 15th in the Premier League, just three places above the relegation zone. This mirrors the challenging start to Amorim’s managerial career at United, with this recent defeat marking their ninth loss since his appointment in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team’s struggles this season, and the club’s decision not to renew Eriksen’s contract, highlight the significant challenges facing the club and the changes needed to improve overall team performance.

Eriksen’s impending free agency will spark considerable interest from clubs seeking a creative and experienced midfielder. His talent and history of success at clubs like Ajax, Tottenham, and Inter Milan make him an attractive prospect, despite the reduction in his playing time this season.