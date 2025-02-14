Trending topics:
Neymar eyes pre-contract with Barcelona? Joan Laporta lays down two major hurdles for Santos star to overcome

By Martina Alcheva

According to reports, Brazilian superstar Neymar is preparing for a spectacular comeback to Barcelona this summer. He will use his current loan stay at Santos to get back in shape before potentially signing for his old club for free. The 33-year-old forward, who has faced injury setbacks and a challenging stint at Al-Hilal, is eager to prove he still belongs among Europe’s elite.

But is Barcelona ready to welcome him back? The situation remains unclear, as the club weighs its options amid financial constraints and sporting concerns.

Neymar’s return to Santos earlier this year was more than just a sentimental homecoming—it was a strategic move. The Brazilian opted for a six-month deal at his boyhood club, taking a significant pay cut in the process. His ultimate goal? A return to European soccer, with Barca at the top of his wish list.

According to Cadena SER, Neymar has no intention of staying at Santos beyond the summer. His primary motivation is to showcase his ability at the highest level once again, in the hope of securing a move back to Europe. More importantly, he is focused on regaining his place in the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 05, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.

While his name has often been linked with a Camp Nou comeback, this time, there seems to be a real possibility that it could materialize. Sporting director Deco has expressed interest in signing a left winger, and if Neymar is willing to accept lower wages, the move could be more feasible given the club’s financial struggles.

Barcelona president’s conditions for Neymar’s return

Despite Neymar’s enthusiasm for a return, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set two strict conditions for any potential deal. Firstly, he must arrive as a free agent. Given Barcelona’s financial constraints, the club cannot afford a transfer fee for the Brazilian. Any potential deal must be structured in a way that does not compromise their already tight wage bill.

Secondly, he must prove his physical condition. Neymar has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons, including a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that has sidelined him for months. Barcelona will only consider signing him if he demonstrates that he can return to his best form and maintain fitness over a full season.

“Neymar continues to have a strong relationship with Laporta”, according to Spanish journalist Joan Fontes and is even willing to sign a pre-contract with the club. However, his physical condition remains a significant concern.

Divided locker room

While Neymar’s potential return is generating excitement among some players, manager Hansi Flick remains skeptical. Reports suggest that the German coach opposed the idea of signing Neymar last summer, and his stance may not have changed.

On the other hand, Neymar has key allies in the dressing room who would welcome his return. Lamine Yamal, one of the Catalans’ rising stars, idolizes Neymar and would relish the opportunity to play alongside him. Meanwhile, Raphinha is Neymar’s close friend and fellow Brazilian, and he is also in favor of the move.

