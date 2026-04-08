Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Saudi Pro League rejects Al-Hilal’s complaint against Al-Nassr teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo is watching developments closely as Al-Nassr navigates an off-field controversy involving teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The club has received a favorable ruling in a dispute that has drawn attention across the Saudi Pro League, but the situation remains layered with uncertainty.

The case, centered on Al-Hamdan’s transfer, has sparked debate about regulations and player rights. While a decision has been reached, the story is far from fully resolved.

The issue began when Al-Hilal filed a formal complaint against Abdullah Al-Hamdan following his move to Al-Nassr during the winter transfer window. Al-Hilal argued that the striker had unilaterally terminated his contract without valid justification, describing the action as a breach of league regulations.

Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah indicated that Al-Hamdan informed Al-Hilal of his contract termination just days before its official expiration. This timing allowed him to complete a free transfer to Al-Nassr, a move that immediately triggered legal scrutiny. “Al-Hilal had filed an official complaint… protesting the player’s unilateral termination of his contract during the winter transfer window,” the report noted.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al Nassr celebrating.

Official decision rejects the complaint

After reviewing the case, the Professionalism and Players’ Status Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) delivered its verdict. The committee accepted the complaint in form but rejected it in substance, effectively clearing Al-Hamdan of wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also dismissed Al-Hilal’s request to impose penalties under Article 62 of the professional regulations. The reasoning was procedural, as the complaint was filed before the matter had been taken to the appropriate legal authority for contract disputes.

According to Arriyadiyah’s latest update, the committee rejected the complaint based on the merits of the case and procedural grounds, reinforcing the legitimacy of the decision.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al Nassr

Advertisement

Advertisement

The catch: Legal battle far from over

Despite the ruling, the situation carries an important twist. Al-Hilal’s management is preparing to file an official appeal and may escalate the case to higher legal bodies, including the Dispute Resolution Chamber.

This move keeps the controversy alive and opens the door for further legal examination. The possibility of escalation means the case could extend beyond domestic committees and into more complex arbitration processes.

Saudi journalist Abdullah Al-Hanyan suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Hilal believes it holds strong documentation to support its position. This determination signals that the dispute could continue to shape headlines in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al-Hamdan’s impact on the pitch

While the legal process unfolds, Abdullah Al-Hamdan has continued to contribute on the field for Al-Nassr. The striker has made 10 appearances, scoring four goals and providing one assist, showing his value to the squad.

His performances have helped reinforce the club’s attacking options during a crucial period of the season, especially in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence. This on-field impact adds another layer to the case, as the player remains central to Al-Nassr’s ambitions.

Advertisement