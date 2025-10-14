Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Puerto Rico vs. Argentina friendly in the USA

Argentina will face Puerto Rico on Tuesday at Chase Stadium to wrap up their U.S. tour during the October international break. Looking to end the trip on a high note, all eyes are on Lionel Messi and whether the star will return to action for La Albiceleste.

The team led by coach Lionel Scaloni comes into the game after a narrow 1–0 win over Venezuela, where despite fielding a star-studded lineup, Argentina struggled to convert clear chances. Against Puerto Rico, Scaloni has already made it clear he plans to give new players an opportunity as he continues shaping the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, arrives in a difficult moment. Their last games came in June — a draw against Nicaragua, a loss to Suriname, and a win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — results that saw them miss out on advancing to the next round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. With Englishman Charlie Trout serving as interim manager, Puerto Rico will use this friendly as a chance to test themselves against elite opposition and lay the groundwork for the next cycle.

Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina?

Messi’s status has been one of the main questions surrounding Argentina’s camp. The forward missed Friday’s match against Venezuela after being released to play for Inter Miami the following day. He then rejoined the national team, raising expectations once again to see him back in the Albiceleste shirt.

Lionel Messi watched Argentina vs. Venezuela on the stands with his family.

When asked about Messi’s availability, Scaloni offered an encouraging update. “We’re going to talk to him today and see if he’s fit to start, or maybe play a few minutes, but if he’s come back to be with us, I think he’ll get some minutes. I couldn’t tell you exactly how many, but we’ll definitely see him out there so that everyone can enjoy watching him,” he said on Monday’s press conference.

After scoring twice and adding an assist for Inter Miami against Atlanta United, Messi returned to training with the national team on Sunday, appearing in strong form. With Scaloni’s comments, the only remaining question is whether the No. 10 will start or begin on the bench.

Projected lineups for Puerto Rico and Argentina

Puerto Rico’s projected lineups (4-3-3): Sebastián Cutler; Nicolás Cardona, Gio Calderón, Sidney Paris, Darren Ríos; Beto Ydrach, Juan O’Neill, Alec Díaz; Steven Echevarría, Wilfredo Rivera, Jeremy De León.

Head coach: Charlie Trout

Argentina’s projected lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás González; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso; José López, Lionel Messi.

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni.

