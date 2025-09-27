Fan favorite but still behind: Christian Pulisic falls short as Luka Modric steals key Milan honor, and UMSNT star can’t be mad about it

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric have quickly become the faces of Milan’s new era, each bringing a unique blend of brilliance and influence to San Siro. While the American forward continues to dazzle fans with goals, assists, and game-changing moments, Modric—at 40 years old—has shown that age is merely a number when it comes to impact.

Yet, despite his standing as a fan favorite and statistical leader in multiple categories, Pulisic has lost a key feat at Milan to Modric. For all his contributions on the pitch, this is one battle he cannot win.

Since joining the Red and Blacks in 2023, Pulisic has proven himself to be one of the most successful signings in recent years. His production has been spectacular, both in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

According to Opta, “Pulisic is the first player in the last three Serie A seasons to record 25 goals and 15 assists.” In total, the winger has 26 league goals and 21 assists since arriving in Italy, making him not only Milan’s most complete attacker but one of the best-performing players in the Italian top division.

His underlying numbers this season are equally eye-catching. In the current campaign, the 27-year-old’s numbers underline his red-hot form. He is tied with Marcus Thuram as Serie A’s top scorer, netting three goals in four matches. His impact goes beyond the league, as he also struck in both Coppa Italia matches against Bari and Lecce. It’s no wonder he has been touted as a potential Player of the Season candidate.

The feat he couldn’t win

For all his excellence, Pulisic trails Luka Modric in one surprising category: shirt sales. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, “Modric’s No.14 has been the best-selling shirt so far this season.” Despite the USMNT ace ranking third in the Rossoneri’s sales chart, just behind Rafael Leao, it is the veteran Croat who has taken the crown.

The surge has been staggering. Following the club’s clash with Bologna, shirt sales increased by 98% compared to the days before the match. Following the Udinese fixture, sales increased by another 32%. The club’s third kit, which features prominently in these sales, has seen a 44% increase compared to the same period last season. What’s more, only 42% of Modric’s shirts were sold in Italy—the rest came from international fans, underlining his global reach.

Why Pulisic can’t be mad

While some players might bristle at losing such a feat, Pulisic has every reason to smile. His own shirt ranks third among all Milan players, and his on-pitch dominance remains undisputed. Fans at San Siro chant his name with pride, and he has firmly cemented himself as the symbol of Milan’s new attacking identity.

As Gazzetta notes, “Results on the pitch matter for the commercial parts as well.” Pulisic’s goals, assists, and clutch performances ensure he remains at the heart of the team’s rise, even if Modric takes the commercial spotlight.