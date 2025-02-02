Ricardo Pepi has emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers this season with PSV Eindhoven. After attracting interest from several clubs during the winter transfer window—including a Premier League side—the USMNT star has made a decisive call about his future at the Dutch club.

With 18 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, Pepi is enjoying the most productive season of his career so far, with plenty still to play for. His performances have put him on the radar of top European clubs, particularly in a market that lacks prolific goal-scoring options.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United submitted a formal bid to sign Pepi in January, proposing a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a total package of $26 million. However, PSV swiftly rejected the offer, and soon after, the Dutch giants moved quickly to secure the striker’s long-term future.

Ahead of PSV’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, Pepi agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2030. His previous deal was set to expire in 2028, but the club opted to extend and improve his terms, reinforcing their commitment to the American forward.

In an interview with PSV’s official website, Pepi expressed his gratitude and excitement for the future: “Thanks to the enormous amount of love and opportunities PSV gives me and the special club that PSV is, I had no doubts about extending my contract. We have already experienced many unforgettable moments together and hopefully many special milestones will follow.”

Pepi’s injury blow

Despite starring in the Champions League match against Liverpool—where he scored a goal and provided an assist—Pepi left fans concerned when he was forced off in the 76th minute due to injury. Just as his long-term deal was finalized, both the club and player received unfortunate news regarding his condition.

As confirmed by PSV, Pepi will travel to Los Angeles for knee surgery, which will keep him sidelined for an extended period. “At the time it happened, I thought the injury wasn’t too bad. But the next day I knew something was wrong. This is unfortunately the risk of our profession, but I assure you that I will be back as soon as possible,” the player said regarding the injury.

Although an official return date has not been set, The Athletic reports that Pepi could miss up to three months due to the injury and subsequent recovery. This means he will be unavailable for PSV’s crucial Champions League playoff ties against Juventus and a significant portion of the Eredivisie season.

Additionally, the striker is expected to miss the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal with the USMNT against Panama on March 20 and a potential final on March 23. With Mauricio Pochettino chasing his first trophy and PSV competing for both domestic and European glory, Pepi’s absence will be a major setback for both club and country.