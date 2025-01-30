West Ham United has made an official bid for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi, but their initial offer has been rejected. The Hammers are expected to return with an improved offer, highlighting the intense competition for the young USMNT striker. Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the National Team, is closely following the move.

According to GOAL, West Ham submitted a loan-to-buy offer of approximately $26 million for Pepi. However, PSV Eindhoven rejected the bid, indicating a higher valuation for their prized asset. West Ham is expected to make a second, more substantial offer, signaling their determination to secure Pepi’s services. The initial bid was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Weeks before West Ham’s bid, PSV Director of Soccer Earnie Stewart publicly stated that the club had no intention of selling Pepi. Stewart’s statement, while firm, hasn’t deterred several clubs from pursuing the 22-year-old American international. Pepi’s impressive form this season has made him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. Interest has stemmed from Premier League clubs and teams in Ligue 1.

Pepi’s remarkable season

Pepi’s outstanding performances in 2024 continued into 2025, leading to significant transfer interest. Following a goal and an assist in PSV’s recent Champions League victory over Liverpool, Pepi has amassed 17 goals this season, including 11 in the Eredivisie.

His remarkable goal-scoring rate, despite limited playing time, has placed him second in the Dutch league’s Golden Boot race. This outstanding performance has undoubtedly increased his market value.

Pepi’s perspective on transfer speculation

In a previous interview, Pepi discussed the constant transfer rumors surrounding his name. He noted that he’s grown accustomed to the speculation, adopting a pragmatic approach: “It’s just like such a normal thing now,” he said. “You know if you’re performing… they’ll be there. I think I’ve just made it a part of life already.” He emphasized his focus on performance, stating that he only pays attention to transfer news when his agent contacts him.

West Ham’s persistence in pursuing Pepi suggests a significant need for attacking reinforcements. The club’s willingness to submit a second, improved offer underlines their belief that Pepi would be a valuable addition to their squad. However, West Ham will face competition from other interested clubs.

The intense interest in Pepi signals his growing status as a rising star within the football world. The number of clubs reportedly interested speaks volumes about the talent and future potential of the young striker.