Manchester City visited the Emirates Stadium for the most anticipated match of Matchday 24 in the 2024-25 Premier League season against Arsenal. In a shocking turn of events, Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat, marking a new low in the Spanish coach’s illustrious career.

Arsenal wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Martin Odegaard scoring the opener inside two minutes. City managed to pull level in the second half, thanks to Erling Haaland’s header in the 55th minute, but their hopes were short-lived.

Just one minute later, Thomas Partey restored Arsenal’s lead, and things quickly unraveled for Guardiola’s men. Myles Lewis-Skelley (62’), Kai Havertz (76’), and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3’) all found the back of the net, sealing the emphatic 5-1 scoreline and inflicting a historic defeat on Guardiola.

The 5-1 loss to Arsenal has marked the heaviest defeat of Guardiola’s managerial career. It is also just the second time he has conceded five goals in a match as Manchester City manager, the first being against Leicester City on September 27, 2020.

Reflecting on the disappointing result, Guardiola did not shy away from his team’s shortcomings, particularly in the final moments of the match. “We’re giving away too many things, we are aware this cannot happen. You cannot finish in the way we played. The team has to be stable,” the Spanish coach stated.

With City set to face third-division side Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, the match presents a chance to regain momentum before the critical Champions League knockout round against Real Madrid. However, Arsenal’s dominant display has exposed City’s weaknesses, raising concerns over their ability to bounce back.

Arteta extends unbeaten run against Guardiola

Having worked as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Mikel Arteta left to take charge at Arsenal, setting up multiple encounters between the mentor and his former protégé.

Initially, Guardiola dominated their meetings, winning 9 of their first 10 encounters across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, with Arteta securing just one victory. However, the tide has turned. With this latest win, Arteta is now unbeaten in five consecutive matches against Guardiola (W2 D3), equaling the longest streak of any manager against the Spaniard, alongside Thomas Tuchel (2016-2021) and Jurgen Klopp (2021-2022).