Antonee Robinson continues to shine in what is shaping up to be his best Premier League season yet. In Matchday 24, the USMNT left-back was instrumental in Fulham’s away win against Newcastle.

Robinson has earned the complete trust of Fulham manager Marco Silva, who has even appointed him as team captain. The responsibility hasn’t fazed him; he delivered another outstanding performance in Saturday’s match. Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle was fueled by Robinson’s contributions.

With an assist on Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez’s goal, Robinson set a new club record for assists in a single Premier League season for Fulham. This achievement marks a significant milestone in his career and secures his place in Fulham’s history. He now has 10 assists this season.

Robinson’s ten assists place him among the top assist providers in the Premier League, second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. This remarkable feat highlights Robinson’s exceptional form, especially considering he’s not a forward player.

Salah leads with 13 assists, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka completes the top three. Remarkably, Robinson surpasses even established midfield playmakers like Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne, who each have only six assists this season.

Robinson’s impressive assist tally is further enhanced by the fact that he is a defender. His contributions significantly exceed the expectations for a player in his position, solidifying his status as a key figure in Fulham’s success.

His exceptional performances have not only improved his own standing but elevated Fulham’s as well. This exceptional season firmly establishes Robinson’s status as one of the Premier League’s top performers.