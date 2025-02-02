After being linked with a move in the summer transfer window, Mexico star Santiago Gimenez has officially joined AC Milan this winter. Looking to establish himself as the club’s next great striker, the former Feyenoord forward has already received high praise from Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who described him as being “on another level.”

Eager to turn things around this season, Milan have made significant changes to their squad. First, they sent starting striker Alvaro Morata on loan to Galatasaray, paving the way for Gimenez’s arrival in a reported $35 million deal.

When asked about the club’s marquee winter signing, senior Milan advisor Ibrahimovic shared insights into the move. “We had pursued Gimenez in July, but it wasn’t possible. It wasn’t just up to us; it was also a decision of the club he was playing for (Feyenoord). Now, the opportunity arose, and we made a significant investment,” the Swedish legend said to DAZN Italy.

During the interview, broadcaster Diletta Leotta asked Ibrahimovic how Gimenez compares to legendary striker Christian Vieri, who was also on the show. “Is Santi Giménez as strong as Vieri or stronger?” she inquired. In classic Zlatan fashion, he raised the stakes with his response: “He’s strong like Ibra. On another level.”

Gimenez completed his medical examination on Sunday and was a special guest at the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan. With Ibrahimovic placing high expectations on the new signing, the Mexican striker is set to play a crucial role in Milan’s push for European qualification.

When will Santiago Gimenez make his AC Milan debut?

Initially, Milan had hoped to finalize the deal in time for Gimenez to debut against Inter, but due to time constraints, that wasn’t possible. Now, he is expected to make his first appearance in a Milan shirt on Wednesday, when I Rossoneri take on Roma in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Despite having to be subbed off at the 28th minute after suffering an injury in last Feyenoord’s game against Lille, Gimenez will be ready to play. “He’s ready. I’ve seen him live, and he’s eager to get started. We’re all very excited,” Ibrahimović said, expressing confidence in Milan’s newest addition.