United States Men’s National Team star Antonee Robinson is enjoying a stellar start to the 2024-25 Premier League season with Fulham. The London club, currently pushing for European qualification, has been one of the league’s standout performers, and Robinson’s impressive displays have reportedly attracted interest from English giants Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The American left-back has solidified his role as a key figure in Marco Silva’s system, with his pace, dribbling, and defensive versatility making him a coveted option for both United and Liverpool. Speaking with Football Insider, Mick Brown, a former scout for Manchester United, West Ham, and Aston Villa, confirmed the growing interest in Robinson:

“After his form so far this season, I’ve heard there are a few clubs keeping tabs on him. Some of the top clubs in the Premier League have been watching him for a while, but the way he’s playing at the moment, that interest has grown. He’s one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them.“

Despite the reported interest of both teams to sign the USMNT star, Fulham is reluctant to see his left back leave, as he’s a key player to aim to European competitions. “Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him. From what I hear, Fulham won’t let him leave in January anyway, so if it happens it won’t be until the end of the season,” Brown said.

Fulham currently sits seventh in the Premier League with 18 points, just one point behind third-placed Chelsea. Robinson has been ever-present for the Cottagers, playing every minute of their 11 league matches this season and contributing three assists—two of which came in key victories over Leicester City (2-1) and Brentford (2-1).

Robinson’s role under Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT

Robinson has also established himself as a cornerstone for the USMNT under new coach Mauricio Pochettino. The team recently secured a 1-0 away victory over Jamaica in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals, with Ricardo Pepi scoring the winner off a Christian Pulisic assist.

Having started in all three matches under Pochettino, Robinson played the full 90 minutes in the Jamaica clash and is expected to feature again in the second leg on Monday at CityPark Stadium. Speaking about the transition to Pochettino’s leadership, Robinson acknowledged the increased intensity compared to former coach Gregg Berhalter:

“Yeah, straight away it seems a little bit more intense. Usually lads getting in on a Monday or getting in on Sunday and training on the Monday. If you’ve played on Saturday, it’s kind of like you’re not doing a lot of your recovery on the bike… So, yes, obviously small steps, but it definitely feels like camp’s going to be a period where, we’ll have time to enjoy it, but we’re going to work hard and really build towards success,” Robinson said back in October.