Wilfried Gnonto, a winger for Leeds United, faces discipline for skipping the team’s match against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Italian international is trying to force a transfer by not traveling with the team and is now risking punishment. Leeds had previously communicated to Gnonto and his agents that he won’t be up for sale this summer.

There have been rumors of renewed discussions to negotiate personal terms with the Toffees, continuing a trend that began in May. As a result, the player remains resolute in his ambition to secure a Premier League return.

Reports in Italy suggest Gnonto is motivated by an aspiration to play for the Azzurri at Euro 2024.

Player takes matter in own hands

Leeds’ reluctance to sell is evident. However, The Athletic and Sky Italia both assert that the 19-year-old has decided to personally assume control of the situation. The youngster reportedly skipped ttraining sessions this week.

Telling Daniel Farke he isn’t mentally ready to play came next. Gnonto was already absent during the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

What have Leeds said about the situation?

A public statement from Leeds came. It revealed the full breakdown of ties with the player.

“Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend. As such, he didn’t travel to Birmingham for the game. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale”, the statement said.

