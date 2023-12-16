USMNT star, Brenden Aaronson, may be heading back to Leeds United sooner than expected.

The United States men’s national team star previously completed a loan deal to move from England to Union Berlin.

The German side secured an agreement to temporarily sign Aaronson after Leeds was relegated from the Premier League in May. However, the American has found it difficult to find playing time in the Bundesliga.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aaronson will have discussions with Leeds manager Daniel Farke regarding cutting short his loan move. The current deal is not supposed to end until June of 2024. Nevertheless, the two teams can possibly end the loan if both sides can agree. Farke is apparently open to allowing the midfielder back into his squad in January.

American has not started for club since October

Aaronson has played in a respectable 18 total games for the German club so far this season. A vast majority of these appearances, however, have come as a substitute. In fact, the American has made just five total starts for manager Nenad Bjelica. The Croatian coach has not selected Aaronson in his starting XI since before Halloween.

As a result of the lack of time on the pitch, the versatile midfielder has yet to record a goal or assist for the German team. There were high hopes of both Aaronson and Union Berlin heading into the current campaign. The club previously qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history. Nevertheless, things have not gone exactly as planned.

Daniel Farke has Leeds sat in 3rd place in the Championship, and would welcome a player of Aaronson’s quality to aid the team’s promotion push.

Union Berlin currently sits 16th in the Bundesliga table, which would be a relegation playoff spot. Aaronson once again came off of the bench as a late substitute against VfL Bochum on Saturday. With the team already in a 2-0 hole, the midfielder entered the fray to play the final 15 minutes of the match. Union Berlin would go on to lose the match 3-0.

Midfielder is frustrated, but still remains positive

Aaronson was asked about the seemingly failed move to Germany during an interview with The Athletic last month. The midfielder claimed that while it has been admittedly tough, he still remains positive about his current situation. “It’s just been tough to get a rhythm,” stated the USMNT star. “And I think that’s everything for a footballer — it’s just finding your rhythm and confidence.”

“I feel like, mentally, I’ve grown so much. I could maybe be more negative in a situation like this, but I feel really positive. I’m still trying things on the pitch and just waiting for my chance again to show that I can play.”

While Union Berlin is struggling, Leeds is at the other end of their table. The Whites are currently third in the Championship standings, well within a potential place in the promotion playoffs.

Although they are performing well back in the second-tiered division, Farke would certainly like to add a player such as Aaronson to his team. The American was previously a mainstay in Leeds’ starting lineup throughout the 2022/23 season.

