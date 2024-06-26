Once the leaves turn and the air grows crisper, the USA men’s national team will gear up for an exciting series of friendlies this fall. With matches scheduled against Canada, New Zealand, and Panama, the team will engage in a trio of home games. They will not only test their skills but also serve as critical preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November.

The fall schedule kicks off on September 7 with a match against Canada at Children’s Mercy Park. This venue has been a fortress for the USMNT, with an impressive unbeaten record of eight wins and two draws. This match is particularly significant as it marks the first friendly encounter between the two sides since 2016. Historically, the US has had the upper hand with a 17-10-13 record against their northern neighbors. Both teams are currently competing in the Copa America, adding an extra layer of intensity to this friendly.

Just three days later, on September 10, the USMNT will face New Zealand at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. This match offers a unique challenge, as the two teams have only met three times before, with the US winning two and drawing one. New Zealand, known for its physical style of play and strong teamwork, will provide a contrasting test to the North American rivalry. This game will be an opportunity for the USMNT to experiment with different strategies and formations, honing their adaptability against diverse playing styles.

The big significance of friendlies trio

The following month on October 12, the USMNT plays Panama at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. This game, celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Night, will be more than just a friendly. It carries the weight of recent history, as Panama eliminated the USMNT from the 2023 Gold Cup. Despite this setback, the U.S. holds a dominant record against Panama with only three losses in their encounters. Q2 Stadium has been another stronghold for the USMNT, boasting a perfect record of four wins.

These friendlies are strategically timed on FIFA international dates, ensuring that Europe-based players will be available for selection. This maximizes the USMNT’s ability to field its strongest squad and provides valuable opportunities for team cohesion and tactical refinement. The trio of matches are crucial for building momentum. They will also test the team’s mettle ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November.

The decision to schedule these specific opponents was influenced by the global football calendar. With many teams occupied with World Cup qualifiers and other international commitments, securing competitive fixtures required careful planning. Canada and New Zealand will also face Mexico during the September window, highlighting the busy schedule for top-tier teams. Panama, like the USMNT, has a bye to the Nations League quarterfinals, making this an ideal preparatory match for both sides.

What can USMNT fans expect to see?

The friendly against Canada is expected to be particularly thrilling. As close neighbors and rivals, matches between them are always highly competitive and emotionally charged. The Reds’ recent improvements in international football add an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup. The USMNT will aim to impress the home crowd with a strong performance. They will also look to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience against a formidable opponent.

The encounter with New Zealand presents a different kind of challenge. Known for their robust physicality and cohesive team play, the Kiwis will test the USMNT’s ability to adapt and strategize. This match offers a chance for the U.S. team to refine their approach and experiment with new tactics, essential for their growth and success in future competitions.

Finally, the friendly against Panama promises to be a memorable event, celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Night. This game will not only honor the significant contributions of Hispanic players to soccer but also provide a festive and passionate atmosphere. Given the recent Gold Cup history, the USMNT will be eager to exact some measure of revenge and conclude their friendly series on a high note.

PHOTOS: IMAGO