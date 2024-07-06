After a thrilling penalty shootout triumph against Venezuela, rookies Canada have stunned everyone by securing their place in the semifinals of the esteemed Copa America competition. At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Canada’s resolve and tenacity were on display throughout the match, coached by Jesse Marsch. The Canadians’ run to the semifinals has been absolutely sensational, both to their outstanding play and their renewed aggression up front.

The Reds’ quarterfinal clash against Venezuela was a rollercoaster of emotions. The game began with a bang as Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for Canada in the 13th minute. Shaffelburg, known for his pace and nimble footwork, capitalized on a quick throw-in from Alistair Johnston, sprinting into the penalty area and firing past Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo. This early goal set the tone for what would be a highly competitive match.

Fernando Batista’s side, however, were not to be easily defeated. In the 64th minute, veteran striker Salomon Rondon equalized with a spectacular long-range effort, catching Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau off guard. The match remained deadlocked at 1-1, leading to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Consequently, the penalty shootout was a test of nerves for both teams. Rondon confidently scored the first penalty for Venezuela, followed by Jonathan David for Canada. The shoot-out saw dramatic moments, including a miss by Venezuela’s Yangel Herrera, who hit the post, and a subsequent miss by Canada’s Liam Millar, who sent his shot over the crossbar.

Maxime Crepeau emerged as the hero for his side, making two crucial saves. His save against Jefferson Savarino gave Canada a vital advantage. Despite a missed penalty by Stephen Eustaquio, Alphonso Davies kept Canada’s hopes alive by converting his shot. Finally, Ismael Kone, the Marseille midfielder, sealed the victory for Canada, slotting home the decisive penalty.

New era under Jesse Marsch

Since Jesse Marsch took over as Canada’s head coach in May, the team has shown significant improvement. The quarter-final victory over Venezuela marked a turning point, revealing a more attacking and cohesive unit.

Previously, Canada’s approach had been pragmatic, focusing on discipline and defense. However, against Venezuela, the team displayed an attacking flair that had been missing in earlier matches.

Jesse Marsch has exceeded all expectations Jesse Marsch has exceeded all expectations

Forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin were instrumental, linking up effectively to challenge Venezuela’s defense. Furthermore, Wingbacks Jacob Shaffelburg and Richie Laryea provided crucial support with their penetrating runs and dangerous crosses. Canada’s defense, anchored by Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius, remained solid, thwarting numerous Venezuelan attacks.

Road to semis and what’s ahead

Canada’s journey to the semi-finals has been marked by resilience and tactical discipline. In their opening match, they faced World Cup holders Argentina, adopting a pragmatic approach that saw them narrowly defeated. A 1-0 victory over Peru and a 0-0 draw against Chile showcased Canada’s ability to grind out results in physical encounters.

The quarter-final win over Venezuela was a different story. This match demonstrated Canada’s ability to impose themselves offensively, creating numerous scoring opportunities and maintaining composure under pressure. The victory not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also announced their arrival on the international stage.

However, following their first meeting in the group stage, Canada and Argentina will face again in the semifinals on July 9 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport : IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport