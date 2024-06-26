As the group stage of Euro 2024 concluded, England, Denmark, and Slovenia advanced to the Round of 16 from Group C, albeit in a rather unremarkable fashion. Tuesday’s Matchday 3 saw goalless draws for both England against Slovenia and Denmark against Serbia, determining the final standings.

The Three Lions emerged as the group leaders with five points, securing their spot in the knockout stage. Despite their goalless draw with Slovenia at Cologne Stadium, England’s defense, bolstered by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s crucial saves, ensured they topped the group.

Denmark and Slovenia both finished with three points each, and the absence of goal difference left them level in the standings. However, a yellow card shown to Slovenia’s assistant coach Novakovič Milivoje proved to be the decisive factor in placing the Danes second. Serbia, with two points, failed to qualify, lying at the bottom of the group.

Disciplinary tiebreaker drama

The tight competition between Denmark and Slovenia was unprecedented. Both teams drew all their matches, each scoring twice and conceding twice, resulting in identical records. This tie extended to their head-to-head match, which ended 1-1. Even their disciplinary records were initially tied, but Slovenia’s assistant coach’s yellow card from an earlier match tipped the balance in Denmark’s favor.

This minor detail sparked debates about the fairness of such tiebreakers, but UEFA’s rules were clear. Had the yellow card not come into play, UEFA would have used their rankings from the Euro 2024 qualifiers to separate the teams. Interestingly, both Denmark and Slovenia finished level in their qualifying group as well. Ultimately, the Red and Whites’ victory over Slovenia in the qualifiers would have still secured them second place.

Denmark through to another Euro 2024 knockout stage

Denmark’s second-place finish set them up for a challenging Round of 16 match against hosts Germany. Meanwhile, Slovenia, despite being third, made it to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. Slovenia’s qualification was a historic achievement, ending Croatia’s Euro journey. They now await their opponent, which could be either Portugal or the winners of Group E.

England, having secured the top spot, will play on Sunday but must wait for other group matches to determine their opponent. This uncertain yet exciting scenario keeps fans on edge as the competition progresses.

Throughout the group stage, Denmark and Slovenia showed resilience but lacked offensive prowess. Both teams drew all three of their games, starting with a 1-1 draw against each other. Their subsequent matches against England and Serbia ended similarly, with minimal goals scored. This lackluster performance led to a reputation for Group C as being uneventful compared to other groups.

Denmark and Slovenia’s matches were characterized by strong defensive play but poor attacking output. They need to reassess their strategies if they hope to advance further in the tournament. Denmark, facing Germany, will need to bolster their offensive tactics. Slovenia, too, must find a way to convert their solid defense into scoring opportunities against potentially tough opponents like Portugal.

