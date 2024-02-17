The Concacaf Nations League schedule provides a comprehensive look at this season’s lineup.

Featuring more than 80 national team games from the CONCACAF region, Paramount+ will provide all the action live for English-language viewers in the U.S. Spanish-language fans can catch matches on Univision. All you need to know and more about the latest match times and how to watch them are listed below on our match schedules.

Recommended viewing option:

Concacaf Nations League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Concacaf Nations League schedule: A New Competition

This long-awaited competition brings together the 41 member nations of CONCACAF, including the regional governing body of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Pulling inspiration from the UEFA’s Nations League, the Concacaf Nations League became a reality in September of 2019 and is a more competitive substitution for what were previously the confederation’s friendlies.

Analysts and Announcers

Analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Oguchi Onyewu, and host Kate Abdo will bring coverage on CONCACAF TODAY, CBS Sports’ live pregame, halftime, and postgame studio show, with contributions from Mexico Women’s National Team player Janelly Farias. CBS Sports will be keeping you informed and up to date during each Concacaf Nations League match.

