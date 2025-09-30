UEFA reveals suspension for Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal after Champions League headbutt incident

Dani Carvajal was at the center of controversy in Real Madrid’s last UEFA Champions League match after being sent off for a headbutt on Olympique Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Ahead of the next clash against FC Kairat Almaty, UEFA confirmed the suspension the Spanish right back will serve.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the match but was forced off in the fifth minute with a muscle injury. With the score tied 1-1, Madrid earned a corner kick, but during a confrontation in the box, Carvajal struck Rulli with a headbutt. Referee Irfan Peljto initially missed the incident but was called to the monitor by VAR and issued a straight red card.

Despite going down to 10 men, Madrid pulled off a 2-1 win thanks to Kylian Mbappé’s decisive goal. Still, the red card left Xabi Alonso short of options at right back for the upcoming UCL games.

UEFA has now handed Carvajal a two-match suspension in the Champions League. He missed the group stage game against Kairat Almaty and will also sit out the October 22 home clash with Juventus.

Dani Carvajal is shown a red card by Referee Irfan Peljto during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Real Madrid facing right back crisis

Against Kairat Almaty, Alonso was forced to deploy Raúl Asencio at right back, with Carvajal suspended and Alexander-Arnold sidelined through injury. The issue could linger, leaving Madrid thin in defense in the coming weeks.

After the 5-2 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid, the club confirmed another setback for Carvajal. “Following tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid’s medical department, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored,” read a statement released on Sunday.

With Asencio as the only available option—and naturally a center back—Alonso faces a difficult balancing act. Federico Valverde has resisted being pushed into a defensive role, while both Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold are expected to be out for weeks. That leaves Real Madrid staring at yet another squad problem to solve.