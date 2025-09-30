Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

UEFA reveals suspension for Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal after Champions League headbutt incident

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesDaniel Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Dani Carvajal was at the center of controversy in Real Madrid’s last UEFA Champions League match after being sent off for a headbutt on Olympique Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Ahead of the next clash against FC Kairat Almaty, UEFA confirmed the suspension the Spanish right back will serve.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the match but was forced off in the fifth minute with a muscle injury. With the score tied 1-1, Madrid earned a corner kick, but during a confrontation in the box, Carvajal struck Rulli with a headbutt. Referee Irfan Peljto initially missed the incident but was called to the monitor by VAR and issued a straight red card.

Despite going down to 10 men, Madrid pulled off a 2-1 win thanks to Kylian Mbappé’s decisive goal. Still, the red card left Xabi Alonso short of options at right back for the upcoming UCL games.

UEFA has now handed Carvajal a two-match suspension in the Champions League. He missed the group stage game against Kairat Almaty and will also sit out the October 22 home clash with Juventus.

Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid is shown a red card by Referee Irfan Peljto during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Dani Carvajal is shown a red card by Referee Irfan Peljto during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Real Madrid facing right back crisis

Against Kairat Almaty, Alonso was forced to deploy Raúl Asencio at right back, with Carvajal suspended and Alexander-Arnold sidelined through injury. The issue could linger, leaving Madrid thin in defense in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for Real Madrid against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League?

see also

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for Real Madrid against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League?

After the 5-2 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid, the club confirmed another setback for Carvajal. “Following tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid’s medical department, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored,” read a statement released on Sunday.

With Asencio as the only available option—and naturally a center back—Alonso faces a difficult balancing act. Federico Valverde has resisted being pushed into a defensive role, while both Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold are expected to be out for weeks. That leaves Real Madrid staring at yet another squad problem to solve.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for Real Madrid against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League?

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for Real Madrid against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League?

This Tuesday, as Madrid travels deep into Central Asia for its UEFA Champions League tie, one burning question hovers over the fixture: Why is Jude Bellingham not included in Real Madrid's starting XI against Kairat Almaty?

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will face Benfica in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

No one in Serie A can beat Christian Pulisic since 2023: Milan star surpasses Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in one crucial stat

No one in Serie A can beat Christian Pulisic since 2023: Milan star surpasses Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in one crucial stat

The American forward has gone toe-to-toe with some of Serie A’s finest, including Lautaro Martinez of Inter and Romelu Lukaku of Napoli. Yet, the numbers show something remarkable: Pulisic has left them all behind in one pivotal achievement.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo