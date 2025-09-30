Lamine Yamal receives reality check from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He’s exceptional, but…’

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is already cemented as one of the brightest stars in world soccer. That status was reinforced at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he finished second behind Ousmane Dembele. Now, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts on the young winger.

“He’s exceptional, but there are other exceptional players on the team,” Flick said during a Tuesday press conference in Catalunya. He quickly made it clear that he’s not on board with the growing hype: “I think this whole ‘super, super, super’ thing… I don’t like it.”

The Barcelona coach then spoke about Yamal’s strengths. “He’s a great player with the ball, and that’s what makes the difference,” he acknowledged. But he also emphasized that talent alone isn’t enough to reach the elite level: “He’s 18 years old, and he also needs to focus on working hard. It’s not always easy.”

Finally, Flick explained what he hopes Yamal will add to his skill set. “It’s not just about playing with the ball — it’s also about defending. That’s what we expect from all players, not just him,” Hansi said. “There’s a level you can reach with talent, but to go one or two steps higher, you have to work hard.”

Yamal is ready to face PSG

Lamine Yamal has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to his physical condition. He returned from the September international break with a groin muscle injury that sidelined him for four Barcelona matches and sparked tension between Hansi Flick and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

After several weeks of recovery, the young winger made his official return this Sunday. He played 32 minutes in Barcelona’s 2–1 win over Real Sociedad at Montjuic in Matchday 7 of La Liga. Now fully fit — and having shown in those minutes how important he is to the team — Yamal is ready to be part of the squad for Wednesday’s clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Flick praises PSG

In the same press conference, Hansi Flick also spoke about the upcoming match against PSG and didn’t hesitate to praise the reigning Champions League winners. “We’re facing the best team from last season, with fantastic players and a great coach. I love their style — it’s a big challenge, and we’re excited for this match,” he said.

“We have to work on our game plan. That’s how we have to play. It’s always about positioning, ball control,” Flick added, describing what he expects from the match against PSG. “It won’t be easy tomorrow because they love to press. They know how to control possession. Tomorrow, we have to play at the highest level from the start. This is the Champions League.”

