U-20 World Cup: Messi, Haaland, and other stars who shined at the youth FIFA tournament

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Phil Cole/Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesArgentina's Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi remains one of the biggest stars in soccer, even at age 38. Behind him, a new generation of talent led by players like Erling Haaland continues to rise and challenge for that throne. What they share is a breakout performance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup early in their careers.

The 2025 edition of FIFA’s youth tournament began this Saturday in Chile with four matches, including the hosts’ opener against New Zealand. Over the coming days, other major teams will make their debut, including Argentina, Italy, Spain, Brazil, France, Mexico, and the United States.

The U-20 World Cup is a tournament with a long-standing tradition in world soccer. The first edition was held in 1977 and, since then, it has taken place every two years without interruption — except in 2021, when the tournament was canceled due to schedule disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over nearly five decades, countless young talents have participated in the tournament and delivered standout performances, whether individually or with their teams. One of them is Lionel Messi, who won the title at Netherlands 2005 with Argentina and was named both the tournament’s best player and top scorer.

Lionel Messi World Cup

Lionel Messi is one of the few players to have won both the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the senior World Cup.

Leo scored his first goal on Matchday 2 of the group stage against Egypt, but he truly exploded in the knockout rounds. In the Round of 16, he scored in the 2–1 win over Colombia, and again in the 3–1 quarterfinal victory against Spain. In the semifinals, Messi netted his best goal of the tournament against Brazil, and in the final against Nigeria, he led Argentina to the title with a brace from the penalty spot.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

Haaland’s historic record at the U-20 World Cup

Fourteen years after Messi’s triumph with Argentina, Erling Haaland got his shot at the U-20 World Cup in 2019 with Norway. Things didn’t go well for the European side, which was eliminated in the group stage after two losses and one win.

Still, that was enough for Erling to achieve a historic record. In Norway’s 12–0 win over Honduras on Matchday 3, Haaland became the first player to score nine goals in a single match at the FIFA youth tournament. Thanks to that incredible performance, he finished as the tournament’s top scorer — despite only playing in the group stage.

Maradona, Xavi, and other stars who won the U-20 World Cup

Perhaps the first global star to lift the U-20 World Cup was Diego Armando Maradona. Much like Lionel Messi would years later, Maradona led Argentina to the youth title in Japan 1979 before going on to win the senior World Cup in Mexico 1986.

In 1991, Portugal hosted the U-20 World Cup and won the title by beating Brazil in the final. That Portuguese team included several players who would go on to shine in world soccer: former Real Madrid and Barcelona winger Luis Figo and AC Milan midfielder Rui Costa.

Eight years later, Spain were crowned U-20 world champions. Among the stars of that team were two players who would later win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa: goalkeeper Iker Casillas and midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

