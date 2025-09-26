FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

Hosted in Chile, the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup runs from September 27 to October 19, bringing together the best young talent in world soccer. Whether you’re following the U-20 USMNT or looking to scout future stars from Argentina, Mexico, France, or Brazil, this guide covers where to watch every match — in both English and Spanish.

Where to Watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 in the United States

FIFA+

FIFA will stream every match of the tournament on its official platform, FIFA+. This includes all group-stage and knockout matches, accessible without subscription or geo-blocking in the U.S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fubo

Fubo is one of the most comprehensive options for watching the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the U.S., offering live access to:

FS1 and FS2 (English-language coverage)

Telemundo and Universo (Spanish-language coverage)

This means fans can watch most of the televised matches, including every U-20 USMNT group stage game, directly through Fubo — with features like DVR, multi-device access, and on-demand replays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fubo offers a free trial for new users, making it a perfect option to follow the full tournament live.

FOX Sports (FS1, FS2, Fox Sports App)

Select matches will air on FS1 and FS2, including all U.S. group-stage games and key knockout matchups. Streaming is available via the Fox Sports app with a participating TV provider login.

Telemundo, Universo (Spanish-Language Broadcasts)

Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo and Universo. Most major matches — including all of the U.S. games — will be televised and streamed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knockout Rounds & Final

The knockout stage kicks off October 8, with the Final scheduled for October 19. FIFA+ will stream every match, while FS1, Telemundo, and their partner channels will broadcast select matches.