Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could soon depart the club in the coming days. This comes even though most European transfer windows are currently closed. Premier League clubs now cannot bring in new players via transfer after their window shut on August 30th. Nevertheless, English top-flight teams can still sell players to certain leagues around the globe.

For instance, the Turkish Super Lig’s transfer window remains open until September 13th. Galatasaray, one of Turkey’s biggest teams, is now being linked with a move for Casemiro. The prestigious club previously collected their 24th top-flight title following the 2023/24 campaign. No other team in Turkey has won more titles.

Multiple news outlets are now reporting that Galatasaray is considering a move for the midfielder before the window shuts. There are, however, some complications in a potential deal. Casemiro is currently the highest-paid player at United, earning around $460,000 each week. The Turkish side most likely cannot afford to pay this entire salary in a loan deal.

As a result, The Times is reporting that the Red Devils would have to take on at least part of the Brazilian’s wages. It remains to be seen exactly how a possible split would look if the two sides agree on a deal.

United signed PSG star as Brazilian’s poor form continues

Casemiro’s spell at United has undeniably been a disaster. The Red Devils previously signed the Brazilian from Real Madrid in 2022 for around $77 million. At the time, many felt that the deal was a significant coup for the English club. After all, the veteran was a key piece of Real’s team during his eight years in Spain. With Casemiro in the team, Los Blancos collected a series of trophies, including five Champions League and three LaLiga titles.

Nevertheless, the midfielder has looked out of sorts throughout his stay in England. The most recent issue involving the veteran occurred during a massive matchup with Liverpool. Casemiro was personally at fault for two opposing goals in the first half of the game. United manager Erik ten Hag then opted to substitute the Brazilian during halftime.

The veteran’s dip in form also forced United officials to make a big move in the summer transfer market. The Red Devils secured a late $55 million move for fellow midfielder Manual Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain last week. Ugarte plays the same position as Casemiro and will likely soon take over for the Brazilian in Ten Hag’s regular starting lineup.

Galatasaray wants Casemiro before window closes

Galatasaray also recently secured a surprising loan move for star striker Victor Osimhen. The Napoli forward previously looked set for a switch to Saudi Arabia, but a deal could ultimately not be agreed. Osimhen’s current salary is less than half of Casemiro’s at United.

Along with grabbing one of the top center-forwards, Galatasaray wants to add a midfielder as well. Casemiro is reportedly just one of the options, but he may soon move to the top of the list. The Turkish team is also eyeing Adrien Rabiot after he recently left Juventus as a free agent. The French star, however, is reportedly looking to remain in a top-five European league.

USMNT star Weston McKennie has also been linked with Galatasaray. Nevertheless, the current Juve midfielder just recently signed a new contract with the club. The Turkish team’s biggest hurdle in pursuing Casemiro could very well come down to persuading the veteran to join the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO