Peacock is offering another promotion where users can save over 30% on a monthly plan compared to the traditional cost. The limited-time offer ends on Sep. 6, meaning users must take advantage of what Peacock is making available promptly.

Peacock, which is currently $7.99 per month, will temporarily be available for $4.99. However, this is only an option if you use the specific code while subscribing to NBC’s streaming service. The instructions to save over 30% on four months of Peacock are straightforward. Follow the links and the guide below and you will be saving 30%. Be sure to use the specific code and link through to unlock maximum savings.

Visit the Peacock website. Select the button that says “GET OFFER” in the top-right corner of the screen. Sign in or create an account. If you already have a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, you cannot take advantage of this offer. If prompted for a promo code, the offer is TGIF. The savings will last for four months after the time of purchase.

This offer is only available for new subscribers. Existing Peacock users would have to create a new account to take advantage of the savings on offer. Finally, these savings will only last four months. If you subscribe by Sep. 6, the savings will hold out until the turn of the calendar year. Then, once that expires, users will go to the base price point of Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Timing of Peacock offer of 30% off is big for sports fans

Soccer fans, particularly those who watch the Premier League, will be familiar with Peacock. Each weekend has several games exclusively available on NBC’s streaming platform. Getting a deal that takes 30% off Peacock means Premier League fans can save on watching the league for almost half the season.

Yet, other sports will benefit from this deal, too. For example, the National Football League season starts at the same time as this deal. On Thursday and Friday, Peacock will have coverage of the first two games of the NFL season. That Friday game is exclusively on Peacock, too. Then, on Sunday, the streaming service has coverage of Sunday Night Football, which will be the case for the entire season. The NFL season will run through the new year, meaning the 30% offer on Peacock will work for almost the entire season. This does not include the playoffs, which will be available in some capacity on Peacock, but it is still a great offering to see so many NFL games on Peacock.

Throughout that time, fans can watch between four and six Premier League games each weekend. There is no way of knowing in advance how many games that equates to. For example, the second weekend of the season brought nine games to Peacock. On average, though, there are around five games available on Peacock, with four of those exclusive to the platform.

Remember, this offer expires after Sep. 6, so fans and viewers must take advantage promptly.

PHOTOS: IMAGO