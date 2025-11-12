Trouble for Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid’s antics under Carlo Ancelotti cause tension as Xabi Alonso clashes with stars over bizarre reason

The new era at Real Madrid has hit its first wave of turbulence — and the names involved make it all the more striking. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham — three of the club’s brightest stars — have found themselves at the heart of growing tensions inside the dressing room under manager Xabi Alonso.

After a glowing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, Alonso’s team has stumbled in form. But it isn’t just tactics or performances that are raising eyebrows — it’s what’s happening off the pitch. According to French journalist Romain Molina, Real Madrid’s dressing room harmony has been disrupted by Alonso’s no-nonsense approach, a stark contrast to the relaxed environment that predecessor Carlo Ancelotti had cultivated.

Under Ancelotti, Los Blancos functioned like a family — one that valued freedom, trust, and responsibility. Players enjoyed a laid-back relationship with the Italian coach, who believed in giving his stars space to manage themselves. That approach, while risky, often worked thanks to the maturity of his key figures and the sheer talent across the squad.

But Xabi Alonso has arrived with a very different vision. Determined to modernize the club’s culture and reinforce discipline, he has reportedly imposed stricter rules around player conduct and scheduling. What was once a team driven by freedom has now become one governed by structure. And not everyone is thrilled about the change.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes celebrate after Real Madrid’s goal vs. Manchester City in a 2023 Champions League match.

As Molina reported, “some players and their entourages have grown irritated with Alonso’s methods, accusing him of meddling in their personal lives.” The discontent reportedly extends to several senior figures, including Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who have found Alonso’s intensity “too demanding.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid dealt double star injury blow ahead of November international break

Cultural collision in the locker room?

The root of the conflict lies in what insiders are calling a cultural collision between the eras of Ancelotti and Alonso. Under the Italian’s watch, Madrid’s stars enjoyed what one journalist described as “a culture of trust.” They were allowed to relax — sometimes too much.

During the Italian’s reign, several players would reportedly travel to Ibiza after games, skip occasional training sessions, and generally enjoy more freedom than most professionals could ever imagine. The Italian tactician’s philosophy was simple: let world-class players manage themselves, as long as results followed. Now, that system has collapsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the Spaniard stepped in, he banned unnecessary trips and tightened the training schedule. Players who had grown accustomed to Ancelotti’s leniency quickly realized the new regime would be far less forgiving. “They tried to repeat their old lifestyle under Alonso,” wrote Molina, “but it didn’t work. The new coach refused to tolerate it.” That refusal, according to multiple reports, has irritated player entourages, who believe Alonso’s strict oversight is “unnecessary interference.”