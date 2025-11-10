Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Comments

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid dealt double star injury blow ahead of November international break

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has been the driving force behind Real Madrid’s push to the top of La Liga in the 2025–26 season. But as players depart for international duty, the Frenchman has been hit with major squad news: two key teammates will be sidelined for the November break.

Los Blancos saw their momentum from El Clasico win stall in recent games, first in a 1-0 loss to Liverpool, then in a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano, where Mbappé was unable to extend his scoring streak. While the forward has already reported to the French national team, two Real Madrid stars will remain in Spain for medical evaluation.

The medical reports Real Madrid released on Monday revealed that both Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde picked up injuries in the match against Rayo Vallecano. As a result, the goalkeeper and midfielder have withdrawn from international duty with Belgium and Uruguay, respectively.

Medical updates released by the club confirmed that Valverde suffered “an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right thigh.” Courtois, meanwhile, sustained an issue “to the long abductor muscle in his right leg.” Both injuries are considered minor but require rest and monitoring.

Thibaut Courtois (L) and Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois (L) and Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid.

Valverde’s absence won’t be a huge burden for Uruguay, as the national team has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. La Celeste will face Mexico on the 15th at Estadio Corona in Torreón before traveling to Tampa, Florida, to meet the USMNT on the 18th.

Lamine Yamal receives surprising criticism from a Real Madrid legend over his controversial behavior

Lamine Yamal receives surprising criticism from a Real Madrid legend over his controversial behavior

Belgium, however, may feel the loss of their star goalkeeper more acutely. The Red Devils sit atop Group J in UEFA World Cup qualifying with 14 points from six games, holding a one-point lead over North Macedonia, who have played one match more. A victory against Kazakhstan or Liechtenstein would clinch Belgium’s place at the World Cup, but Courtois’ absence remains notable even against favorable opposition.

What’s next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid did not specify recovery timelines for either player, raising initial concern among fans. While Andriy Lunin can step in for Courtois, Valverde’s injury is more problematic, he had been the preferred makeshift option at right back with Dani Carvajal sidelined and Trent Alexander-Arnold still regaining full fitness.

However, Spanish reports indicate both injuries are mild, and Courtois and Valverde are expected to be fully recovered after the international break. With Real Madrid set to face Elche on November 23, Mbappé should have both of his key teammates available again.

