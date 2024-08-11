On August 14, Real Madrid will face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final; a match that fans are eagerly awaiting.

This match in Warsaw marks the beginning of the new season for Los Blancos; it also presents an early opportunity to secure silverware.

However, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, coach Carlo Ancelotti faces a significant selection dilemma. The Spanish press has been buzzing with speculation about which players will make up the attacking trio for this crucial clash.

Last season, Real Madrid won the La Liga and the Champions League under Ancelotti’s leadership.

Now, he must make a difficult choice. The Italian coach is known for his loyalty to the players who have delivered success, and this situation is no different.

According to Diario AS, he looks likely to stick with the lineup that started in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in June.

However, with the arrival of Mbappe, Ancelotti must decide whether to disrupt the successful partnership of Vinicius and Rodrygo; or to introduce the French superstar into the starting XI.

The Italian’s loyalty to his tried-and-tested players was evident when he said, “Those that helped win the Champions League should play against Atalanta“.

This statement suggests that Mbappe might have to start on the bench despite his immense talent and the fanfare surrounding his transfer.

The established front line of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham could be the trio the manager relies on for the Super Cup.

Ancelotti is rumored to want to use the players that delivered the Champions League trophy

Impact of Mbappe’s arrival

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at the Bernabeu has undoubtedly added a new dimension to Real Madrid’s attacking options.

The 25-year-old forward, who scored a staggering 256 goals in 308 appearances for PSG, aims to elevate Madrid to even greater heights. However, integrating such a high-profile player into a successful team presents challenges.

But Vinicius is currently in the form of his life; with performances that have many tipping him as a favorite for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

His chemistry with Rodrygo has been a key factor in the club’s recent success; thus, disrupting this partnership could be risky. Ancelotti must weigh the benefits of starting Mbappe against the potential drawbacks of breaking up a winning formula.

Just two forced changes for Ancelotti?

There are a number of things that might affect Ancelotti’s Super Cup plan. First, the coach’s respect for the players who secured last season’s treble cannot be understated.

The report adds that nine of the 11 players who started the Champions League final will keep their places in the lineup against Atalanta. The only changes would be Eder Militao replacing Nacho in defense and Modric coming in for the retired Kroos.

Secondly, the game against Atalanta offers Ancelotti an opportunity to experiment.

With the match serving as a curtain-raiser for the new season, Ancelotti might use it to test different formations and combinations, particularly since he did not have Mbappe or Bellingham for the entirety of the preseason.

This could see Mbappe introduced as a substitute, allowing Ancelotti to assess how he fits into the team dynamic before making long-term decisions.

