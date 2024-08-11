Paulo Dybala, the Argentine forward who has become a crucial figure at Roma, is about to embark on his third season in the Italian capital.

Since signing for free two years ago, he has been an integral part of the Giallorossi’s success; his responsibilities might soon become even larger.

Roma’s manager, Daniele De Rossi, is reportedly considering a significant shift in Dybala’s position on the pitch; it could see him take on even greater responsibility in the team’s attack.

However, as the Argentine’s influence at Roma grows, so does interest from several Saudi Arabian clubs; they are eager to lure the star forward away with lucrative offers.

The 30-year-old forward has caught the attention of as many as three Saudi Arabian clubs keen to bring him to the Middle East.

According to Calciomercato, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad have both made substantial offers to Dybala; with contracts reportedly worth over $16.4 million net per season; potentially rising to $22 million with add-ons.

These offers are tempting, especially considering that the player is in the final year of his contract with Roma.

Dybala is in demand. Dybala is in demand.

Another Saudi club joins race

Adding to the intrigue, a third Saudi club, Al-Qadsiah, has also expressed serious interest in signing Dybala, Corriere dello Sport say.

Backed by the oil giant Aramco, they are ready to offer the 30-year-old a lucrative contract to join their ranks. The club’s interest is so strong that Mohammad Al Sa’ud, president of the PIF Fund has personally stepped in to negotiate with Dybala through an intermediary.

These tempting promises didn’t seem to pique the veteran’s interest in relocating to Saudi Arabia, however.

The Argentine striker has reportedly tied the knot and plans to remain in Rome, where he has just established his home.

Dybala turned down previous offers from the Middle East because he wants to stay in Italy for personal reasons; also because he wants to keep trying to gain a position on the Argentine national team.

Roma’s stance on Dybala’s future

From Roma’s perspective, the club is not keen on losing one of its most valuable players; especially with the Serie A season fast approaching.

While substantial, the offers from Saudi Arabia do not seem to have swayed the club’s resolve. Dybala’s release clause, set at $13 million, was only active during July. With that window now closed, the Italians don’t expect to entertain any bids for their star forward.

Moreover, Dybala’s influence at the club extends beyond his on-field contributions. He has become an important figure in the dressing room; helping to convince players like Matias Soule to join Roma from Juventus this summer.

His leadership and experience are seen as vital components of De Rossi’s project for the upcoming season.

The report adds that there is no indication that Dybala is seeking a move away from Trigoria, Roma’s headquarters.

The absence of any formal request or proposal from the player himself suggests that he is fully committed to the club’s future.

As the start of the Serie A season draws closer, the idea of losing such a key player would likely be met with significant backlash from fans, further solidifying Dybala’s position at the club.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PPAUK