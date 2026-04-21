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Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Al Nassr stars Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr stars Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of attention as Al-Nassr prepares for a massive AFC Champions League Two semi-final clash against Al-Ahli SC, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of key teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman. The Saudi side and Ronaldo are watching closely as updates on both players’ condition continue to develop ahead of the decisive encounter.

Al-Nassr enters the semi-final after a commanding 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl, a performance that reinforced its status as one of the strongest teams in the competition. The Portuguese superstar once again played a central role in guiding the club through another dominant European-style display adapted to Asian competition.

On the other side, Al-Ahli SC arrives with confidence after eliminating Al-Hussein with a 3-1 win, setting up a classic Saudi vs Qatari showdown in neutral territory. The fixture in the UAE has all the ingredients of a tightly contested battle between two ambitious sides.

The 41-year-old veteran remains the focal point of the Knight of Najd’s attacking system, continuing to deliver decisive performances even deep into the season. His presence has been a major factor in the club’s perfect run through the knockout stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr

Jorge Jesus has built a structure that maximizes Ronaldo’s finishing ability, with the team frequently feeding off his movement and experience. As the semi-final on Wednesday approaches, expectations once again rest heavily on his ability to deliver in crucial moments.

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Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman injury concern

Attention has now shifted to the fitness of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, both of whom are key creative forces for Al-Nassr. According to Saudi outlet Okaz, the pair are currently dealing with muscle discomfort and are undergoing intensive rehabilitation sessions ahead of the semi-final.

Felix is said to be battling with a hamstring problem; the extent of his involvement with Al-Nassr will be decided before the match. In an attempt to give him the best possible preparation for the crucial game, the medical staff decided to treat and recuperate him during Monday’s training.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC&#039;s fourth goal.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC’s fourth goal.

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As the report noted, “the duo is experiencing some muscle pain and is currently undergoing an intensive rehabilitation program to regain full readiness.” Despite the concern, medical assessments remain cautiously optimistic about their recovery timeline.

Encouraging signs ahead of the semi-final

Despite the physical issues, there is a growing belief inside the club that both players could still feature. Early indications suggest that Felix and Coman are likely to return to the squad in time for the match, depending on final medical evaluations.

Reports also highlighted that “current indicators suggest the likely return of Coman and Felix to the team’s lineup naturally during the upcoming match.” This has provided a sense of relief for supporters who view both players as essential to the team’s attacking balance.

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