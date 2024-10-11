Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down an opportunity to become the head coach of the Denmark national team. He has instead opted to pursue negotiations with a major club. After being out of management since his dismissal from Manchester United in November 2022, Solskjaer has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to the dugout. Now, it appears that moment may soon be arriving.

The 51-year-old has maintained a relatively low profile since parting ways with Manchester United after a three-year tenure. During his time at the helm, the Norwegian manager led United to a second-place finish in the Premier League. He also led them to the Europa League final, but inconsistency in results ultimately cost him his job. Since his departure, Solskjaer has yet to take on another managerial role. That’s despite several rumored links to various positions in both club and international soccer.

Earlier this year, Solskjaer expressed a willingness to return to management, stating that he was waiting for “the right job with the right people”. He also hinted at his readiness to take on the responsibility of leading his native Norway’s national team, should that opportunity arise. Now, it seems the 51-year-old may have his sights set on a high-profile club appointment rather than an international role.

Turning down Denmark’s national team

Reports from Danish publication Tipsbladet indicate that Solskjaer recently declined an offer to replace Kasper Hjulmand as Denmark’s head coach. Hjulmand resigned from his position earlier in the summer, leaving the Danish Football Association (DBU) in search of a successor. While Denmark’s approach was seen as a significant opportunity for Solskjaer to re-enter the soccer world, he reportedly opted out of further discussions as he is currently negotiating with a major club.

The move surprised many, given Solskjaer’s recent absence from the managerial scene. Denmark, a team with a rich footballing history and currently considered one of Europe’s top national sides, would have presented a unique challenge for Solskjaer. Nevertheless, the former Manchester United boss appears to be holding out for a return to club management, where he has spent the majority of his coaching career.

Which club is targeting Solskjaer after Denmark snub?

Intriguingly, Solskjaer’s name has been in rumors regarding Manchester United. The club finds itself in a difficult situation under current manager Erik ten Hag. After a poor start to the season, pressure has mounted on Ten Hag. Thus, rumors suggest that Solskjaer could be considered as a possible replacement. The Norwegian previously served as United’s interim manager before being given the role permanently. He has already expressed his willingness to return to Old Trafford if approached.

When asked about the possibility of returning to manage Manchester United, Solskjaer did not shy away from the idea. “I don’t like to talk about other manager’s jobs, but yes, of course, I would!” he said during a recent interview, as quoted by Sky Sports. Solskjaer’s tenure at United had moments of brilliance. For example, he led United to a memorable victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. However, it also featured frustrating setbacks that ultimately led to his departure in 2021.

While speculation swirls around a potential return to Manchester United, it remains unclear which “major club” is currently in talks with Solskjaer. The identity of the club is unclear. Given Solskjaer’s experience managing one of the biggest soccer brands in the world, the club in question may be of similar stature. As of now, further details are scarce. More information will emerge in the coming weeks. If Solskjaer does land a major club role, it would mark his first return to management since leaving Manchester United. His time away from the touchline has allowed him to reflect and perhaps reassess his managerial approach, and a new opportunity could provide him with the chance to apply those lessons.

